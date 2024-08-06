New questions arise about Terence Crawford’s ability to hang with Canelo Alvarez

Before the weekend, there were some doubts that four-weight world champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 41-0 (31) would be able to jump up a further two weight classes and successfully challenge super middleweight king Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 61-2-2 (39).

The voices of those who see this move as a fool’s errand have only gotten louder following the 36-year-old Omaha southpaw’s tough decision win over WBA junior middleweight titleholder Israil Madrimov 10-1-1 (7) at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night.

Uzbek Madrimov, 29, was able to hit Crawford with more regularity than any of his recent opponents, particularly with the right hand. Many fight fans were openly pondering what would happen if Mexican superstar Alvarez, 34, landed the same punch.

Madrimov remains unconvinced that Crawford can hang with Alvarez at 168-pounds.

“I don’t know, it depends on what weight they fight in,” Madrimov said. “But if they fight in Canelo’s current weight category, then I think it will be very difficult for Crawford because he’s massive.”

Saudi Arabian boxing financier Turki Alalshikh has made it clear that Alvarez versus Crawford is a fight high on his wish list.

Alvarez is set to defend his Ring Magazine, WBC, WBA and WBO belts against against Edgar Berlanga Jr next month, but Alalshikh has already thrown down the gauntlet.

“Canelo, we are ready to (fight in) February,” said Alalshikh. “Crawford ready. Accept.”

From Crawford’s perspective, he knows that the Alvarez fight would be the biggest bout of his career and along with the challenge would come a hefty pay cheque.

“We here now,” Crawford said. “Everything happened for a reason. The cream always rise to the top, you know, and if you look around, I´m the last man standing and I´m the one they was talking so bad about.”

Crawford’s punches didn’t seem to have the same damaging effect against Madrimov who, despite ending the fight marked up, was never visibly stunned.

“You can feel the difference [in weight classes],” Crawford said. “Israil is a very strong opponent. For us to fight a guy of this calibre in this first fight says a lot about me and my team.”

Crawford’s trainer Brian ‘Bomac’ McIntyre admitted his fighter would need to box a near perfect fight to win against Alvarez, but said they would be working on a game plan in the gym to give themselves the best chance of victory.

“Get them legs in some shape, man, ’cause got to move… You´re gonna have to have side to side movement with Canelo,” McIntyre said.

“Y´all know Terence is almost done, so he´s making proof of his legacy.”

The ball is now firmly in Alvarez’s court, but it remains to be seen how he will respond to Alalshikh’s overtures. We will likely have to wait until after the Berlanga fight to find out.