Turki Alalshikh becomes honorary inductee of the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame

Saturday night at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, in front of the sold-out crowd during the Riyadh Season, World Championship Fight between Terrence “Bud” Crawford and Israel Madrimov, Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Founder Rich Marotta, on behalf of CEO and President Michelle Corrales-Lewis, accompanied by 2013 Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Inductee Oscar de La Hoya, 2014 inductee Roberto Duran and Eddie Hearn presented His Excellency Turki Alalshikh with a stunning bronze trophy making him an honorary inductee to the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame.

“Your Excellency what you have achieved, is the same vision that we have but on a much grander scale, certainly worldwide. You did it by combining three words, passion, vision, and innovation.” Stated Rich Marotta, who went on to say “The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame feels strongly that your undeniable accomplishments and relentless pursuit of the growth and betterment of the sport merits more than just special recognition. What you have done in such a limited time span is beyond remarkable. So tonight we wish to announce our first-ever Honorary Inductee – His Excellency Turki Alalshikh – and welcome him into our Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame family”

This week Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame will host Its 12th Annual Induction celebrating the induction class for 2023 and 2024 at The Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame cordially invites you to join them for a weekend that promises not only to honor the legends of the past and those who contributed greatly to the advancement of the sport of Boxing in Nevada but also to inspire the champions of the future. Tickets are limited, and demand is high.

The weekend kicks off Friday, August 9th with the 1st Annual Diego “Chico” Corrales Amateur “Green Belt Challenge” followed by the Meet and Greet fan experience from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Later that night step in to the lanes for an unforgettable evening at the first-ever Legends of the Ring Celebrity Bowling Experience, hosted by boxing legend and Class of 2023 Inductee Zab Judah! Bowl with your 2023 & 2024 Inductees, enjoy delectable food and drinks, and compete against your favorite Boxing Legends, current World Champions, and celebrities of the sport! Finally Saturday night The Orleans Hotel & Casino, with its rich history of hosting boxing’s brightest stars and most thrilling battles, will serve as the perfect backdrop for our grand occasion, the 2023-2024 induction ceremony. The Red Carpet and Cocktail Party will begin promptly at 4:30 p.m. with the Gala beginning at 6:00 p.m.

