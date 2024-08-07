Paris Olympic Boxing; Omari Jones’ Olympic Journey Concludes with Bronze Medal

Omari Jones concluded his impressive Paris 2024 Olympic Games journey with a bronze medal in the 71 kg weight class. His path at the Olympics ended Tuesday afternoon in a closely contested bout against Uzbekistan’s Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev, the reigning 71 kg World Champion, that ended in a 3-2 split decision in favor of Muydinkhujaev.

Heading into the third round, Jones was behind 3-1 on the judge’s scores, but that did not deter the Orlando, Fla., native, who won the third round 4-1. Despite his strong finish, Jones needed a knockout or a 10-8 score from one of the judges to sway the decision in his favor. Although he mounted a strong comeback, he was unable to turn the tables and ultimately fell 3-2 in the bout.

Team USA was represented by eight boxers at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and secured one medal, a bronze, by Omari Jones. Team USA now shifts its focus to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

USA Boxing is coached by Head Coach Billy Walsh (Colorado Springs, Colo.), along with National Resident Coach Timothy Nolan (Rochester, N.Y.), as well as National Development Coach Chad Wigle (Colorado Springs, Colo.), along with assistant coaches Adonis Frazier (Minneapolis, Minn.) and Christine Lopez (Rowlett, Texas).

August 6 – Result:

71 kg: Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev/UZB dec. over Omari Jones, Orlando, Fla./USA, 3-2

