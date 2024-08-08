Alex Winwood on the brink of greatness with key bout in Perth

When Noongar boxer Alex Winwood steps into the ring next month, one step away from the WBA Super World Minimum belt and Australian record as the fastest man to a world title, it’s a chance for him to “make that little kid proud”.

That’s his teenage self – 15 years old and taking the plunge into what might prove a historic career after giving footy away.

“From a small gym in Mandurah in a tin shed…now I’m rubbing shoulders with the best of the athletes in the country and in the world,” Winwood told National Indigenous Times on being named a finalists NAIDOC Sportsperson of the Year, which he went on to win, in June.

At Perth’s HBF Stadium on September 7, Winwood will meet Thailand’s 24-0, eight-year reigning champ Thammanoon Niyomtrong – also known by his ringname Knockout CP Freshmart.

On the fight announcement in July, Winwood said “life was a dream” just shy of two years from his professional debut.

Along the way to a 4-0 undefeated record against proven opponents has come Australian and the WBC International minimumweight title.

The former Olympian and Commonwealth Games representative made his title fight opponent’s homelands the base of a training camp to prepare, joining Thai fighter OPBF light flyweight champ and WBO no.4-rated Thanongsak Simsri.

“(It was) pretty much the best sparring situation,” Winwood told National Indigenous Times on Thursday.

“He was very similar to our opponent…invaluable for us to be there and work with him”.

The coming weeks are all about mentality and approach.

Winwood said he’s going “full-bore” at present with 12-round sparring, aerobic training and mental preparation ahead of a taper closer to go-time

“He’s looking fantastic” Winwood’s trainer Angelo Hyder said.

“I was extremely happy by the time we left (Thailand)”, he said, ahead of a rotation of international training partners arriving.

“We’re just going to sharpen him up. Each of those guys has a different skill set. We utilise some for the hardest sparring, for the more skilled sparring”.

Hyder said they’re “setting the traps” and “developing the tricks” to “lure this guy in and knock him out”.

The tried and tested method of building a pedigree against “tomato cans” – that’s journeyman with less glossy records, is worlds away from Winwood’s approach to demanding attention taking on world-class fighters.

That’s according to Brett Bonetti, who has been ringside on the microphone commentating Winwood’s swift rise.

Bonetti sees a “generational talent” in the making, and one who’s “made it look easy” so far.

“He’s one of the best I’ve ever seen do it out of the blocks,” he said.

“He’s got the opportunity to create history and get to a world title, two fights faster than Jeff Fenech did it (in his seventh professional fight almost 40 years ago). I believe he’s going to do it.”

Despite the opportunity ahead of him, Winwood said he’s not letting the occasion get the better of him.

From his debut fight in November 2022 to a world title shot, there’s been no room for shying away from taking every chance at chasing the dream and getting to the brink of the journey he set out.

“I don’t like losing,” Winwood said.

“The risk (fighting high-rated opponents) for me has always been the same and the reward to get to this point has been the same.

“To fight for a world title as fast as we have (got here) – I’m just fully embracing it every day.”

Winwood said after facing uncertainties front-on, overcoming hurdles and with the knowledge and experience he’s got now, the message to his teenage self is “be fearless and challenge yourself at every point”.

“I hope I make that little kid proud,” he said.

Author – Jarred Cross