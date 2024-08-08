Generational Talent J’hon Ingram joins Misfits Boxing

Misfits Boxing is thrilled to announce the signing of generational talent J’hon Ingram.

The unbeaten US lightweight star joins the world’s biggest crossover boxing promotion and will make his debut under the Misfits Boxing banner on Saturday, at MF & DAZN: X Series 16.

The excitement surrounding the lightning fast 23-year-old is palpable after all four of his professional fights have ended his stunning stoppages.

Told he has the ingredients to be ‘the next Floyd Mayweather’ by the man himself, Ingram is ready to kick-start his career with Misfits Boxing and move rapidly into title contention.

The North Carolina-native, combines electric speed and dazzling skills with knockout power to make him one of world boxing’s most thrilling prospects.

And that was never more evident than in leaked sparring footage from inside the Mayweather Gym last year, which showed ‘Pretty Boy’ dropping former world champion Rolly Romero to the canvas.

J’hon Ingram said: “Miami is a great place to fight. I love the culture, Scarface, the beach, the food. I fought in Miami before on an exhibition and the fans love me in Miami.

“This is a great opportunity on both sides, with me joining as a professional fighter. Being a rising star and Misfits Boxing wanting to put on more pro fights, it’ll be a great collaboration. I’m just excited to show people my talent.”

Mams Taylor, Co-President of Misfits Boxing, said: “I can’t tell you how excited everyone at Misfits Boxing is, to be able to add this superstar-in-the-making to our roster.

“J’hon Ingram is prodigious talent, with the style, the look and the charisma to be a genuine crossover star.

“This young fighter was in-demand, everyone wanted his signature, but he picked Misfits Boxing, and we are thrilled he did.”

Kalle Sauerland, Co-Preisdent of Misfits Boxing, said: “J’hon Ingram is a marquee signing for Misfits Boxing.

“He is quick, he is slick, and he is incredibly spiteful. This young man has everything in his locker to be the next superstar to emerge from the US and follow in the footsteps of Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis, among others.

“When you see J’hon make his Misfits Boxing debut, you will very quickly understand why he was given that seal of approval from Mayweather Jnr, but given he is knocking out opponents left, right and centre, don’t blink or you might miss it!”

Ingram’s credentials are even more impressive when you consider he had only 12 amateur contests.

The cousin of another rising star in US boxing, Jalil Hackett, Ingram is part of a new wave of young American talents, forging a path in the pro ranks.

And Ingram has chosen Misfits Boxing, and the DAZN platform, as the place to showcase his skills to the world, starting on Saturday in Miami.

About J’Hon Ingram

Bullied as a youngster, J’Hon was sent to the local boxing gym in his hometown of Winston-Salem, at the age of eight.

Ingram would only have 12 amateur contests, proving difficult to match given his skills and power.

He would turn professional in 2022, making his debut in Texas in the February of that year.

In late 2023, having impressed Floyd Mayweather during an exhibition bout in Dubai, Ingram signed a promotional deal with TMT and Mayweather Promotions.