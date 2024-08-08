Joined by hardworking Las Vegas public school educators and a handful of students, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya and former sports broadcaster Holly Sonders presented a $20K check donation to the VEGAS FORCE FOUNDATION on behalf of the Oscar De La Hoya Foundation. The donation will benefit CCSD Title 1 teachers in Commissioner Justin Jones’s District F within the Las Vegas community, focusing on the most underserved areas in Clark County. With the new 2024-2025 school year approaching, these funds will ensure that teachers have the necessary school supplies to support their students’ success.

In addition to the donation, Commissioner Justin Jones honored the commitment made by De La Hoya, and presented a special proclamation for his continued support of his new home in Las Vegas.

ABOUT VEGAS FORCE FOUNDATION

VFF, is deeply committed to developing at-risk youth experiencing financial hardship in all areas of academics, life skills, and sports. Their comprehensive scope of services ensures that youth have all the necessary resources to be successful. VFF offers specialized programs for disadvantaged youth aged 8-18, regardless of their financial hardships or background. Additionally, VFF serves youth currently in the foster care system and young adults aging out of foster care. Their programs assess academic, athletic, and behavioral management needs, creating specific programs and delivering specialized strategies to over 3,000 at-risk youth annually. This approach allows participants to learn independently, focus on their weaknesses, and elevate their strengths.

Bohachuk vs. Ortiz Jr. is a 12-round fight for the WBC Interim Super Welterweight World Championship presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with 360 Promotions and TGB Promotions. The fight will take place on Saturday, August 10 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN.

Tickets starting at $34 plus applicable fees for Bohachuk vs. Ortiz Jr. are on sale now. A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at AXS.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

