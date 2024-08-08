“Punch-Out at Polar Park II” Postponed until Saturday night In Worcester, MA

“Punch-Out at Polar Park II” Postponed until Saturday night In...

Due to Friday’s inclement weather reports, “Punch-out at Polar Park II,” presented by Shearns Boxing Promotions (SBP) in conjunction with Kendrick Ball’s Camp Get Right Boxing, has been postponed one night to its rain date (Saturday, Aug. 10) at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Tickets are available for purchase at Polar Park’s box office (508.500.888) and online at www.polarpark.com/boxing, priced at: $205.00 (Field Level VIP) – located around home plate on the field level, access to an exclusive field level bar); $125.00 (VIP DCU Club) – located on the third floor, access to an exclusive indoor area with a bar); $105.00 (VIP Ticket) – located in the first four rows of section 6-11 – seats are padded and wider than the average seat; $75.00 (Home Plate Reserved – rows 5-11 with a great view of the ring; $55.00 (Reserved) – located down the first and third base lines; $165.00 (Family Four Pack) – four reserved tickets (call 508.500.8888).

Doors open at 5 p.m. ET, first bout at 6 p.m. ET.

_____________________________________________________________________

“Punch-Out at Polar Park II”

MAIN EVENT – VACANT WBC U.S. SILVER SUPER WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (8)

JOSNIEL “TG” CASTRO (12-1, 8 KOs), Boca Raton, FL by way of Puerto Rico

JERRY BRADFORD (9-2, 5 KOs), Tarzana, CA

CO-FEATURE – FEMALE JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHTS (8)

MAUREEN “The Real Million Dollar Baby” SHEA (30-2-1, 13 KOs), Delray Beach, FL

BEATA DUDEK (4-2, 4 KOs), Miskoic, Hungary by way of Slovakia

WELTERWEIGHT – 4 ROUNDS

JUSTIN LAPORTE (Pro Debut), Millbury, MA

TYMAR MILES (0-2), Poughkeepsie, NY

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS (4)

KENO LUNA (2-0, 2 KOs), Worcester, MA

IZAIAH VARGAS (1-10, 1 KO), Seattle, WA

HEAVYWEIGHTS (6)

KEVIN “Big Gulp” NAGLE (8-0, 7 KOs), Scituate, MA

JOSE “Olympico” HUMBERTO CORRAL (20-23, 12 KOs), Aqua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS (4)

JHON “D-Wave” DEVERS RODRIGUEZ (Pro Debut), Worcester, MA

IGOR SANTOS (0-2), Woburn, MA by way of Brazil

WELTERWEIGHTS (4)

“Grafton Hill’s Favorite Son” DAN DOCIMO (Pro Debut), Worcester, MA

TRACEY COPPEDGE (0-3), Wilson, NC

HEAVYWEIGHTS (4)

JOE POWERS (1-1, 1 KO), Groton, CT

AQUILLA PROTE (0-8), Boston, MA

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS (4)

AUSTIN CASSESE (Pro Debut), Shrub Oak, NY

ERICK MATHEUS ALVES (0-4), Boston, MA by way of Brazil

(Card Subject to Change)

____________________________________________________

OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN STILL ON FOR THIS THURSDAY

The official “Punch-Out at Polar Park II” weigh-in will be held Thursday (Aug. 8 ), as scheduled, starting at 3 p.m. ET at 1885 Restaurant (48 Green Street) in Worcester, Massachusetts.