“Punch-Out at Polar Park” Weigh-in moved to this Friday in Worcester, MA

The state commission has moved the “Punch-Out at Polar Park II” official weigh in from Thursday to Friday. Please disregard the note in the recent press release announcing the postponement of the event from Friday to Saturday, in which it says the weigh in would remain on Thursday. Everything excluding the day remains the same in terms of the venue and time. Sorry for any inconvenience.

***MEDIA ALERT***

WHAT: “Punch-Out at Polar Park 2” Official Weigh In

PUBLIC WELCOME

WHO:

JOSNIEL CASTRO (12-1, 8 KOs), Boca Raton, FL by way of Puerto Rico

JERRY BRADFORD (9-2, 5 KOs), Tarzana, CA

MAUREEN SHEA (30-2-1, 13 KOs), Delray Beach, FL

BEATA DUDEK (4-2, 4 KOs), Miskoic, Hungary by way of Slovakia

JUSTIN LAPORTE (Pro Debut), Millbury, MA

TYMAR MILES (0-2), Poughkeepsie, NY

KENO LUNA (2-0, 2 KOs), Worcester, MA

IZAIAH VARGAS (1-10, 1 KO), Seattle, WA

KEVIN “Big Gulp” NAGLE (8-0, 7 KOs), Scituate, MA

JOSE HUMBERTO CORRAL (20-23, 12 KOs), Aqua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico

JHON “D-Wave” DEVERS RODRIGUEZ (Pro Debut), Worcester, MA

IGOR SANTOS (0-2), Woburn, MA by way of Brazil

“Grafton Hill’s Favorite Son” DAN DOCIMO (Pro Debut), Worcester, MA

TRACEY COPPEDGE (0-3), Wilson, NC

JOE POWERS (1-1, 1 KO), Groton, CT

AQUILLA PROTE (0-8), Boston, MA

AUSTIN CASSESE (Pro Debut), Shrub Oak, NY

ERICK MATHEUS ALVES (0-4), Boston, MA by way of Brazil

(Card Subject to Change)

WHEN: THIS FRIDAY, August 9, 2024 – 3 p.m. ET start

WHERE: 1885 Restaurant, 48 Green Street, Worcester, MA

WHY: Official weigh in for the “Punch-out at Polar Park 2” Pro-Am boxing event, presented by Shearns Boxing Promotions (SBP) in conjunction with Camp Get Right Boxing, on August 9 (Aug. 10 rain date) at Polar Park.

TICKETS: Available for purchase at Polar Park’s box office (508.500.888) and online at www.polarpark.com/boxing, priced at: $205.00 (Field Level VIP) – located around home plate on the field level, access to an exclusive field level bar); $125.00 (VIP DCU Club) – located on the third floor, access to an exclusive indoor area with a bar); $105.00 (VIP Ticket) – located in the first four rows of section 6-11 – seats are padded and wider than the average seat; $75.00 (Home Plate Reserved – rows 5-11 with a great view of the ring; $55.00 (Reserved) – located down the first and third base lines; $165.00 (Family Four Pack) – four reserved tickets (call 508.500.8888).

OTHER: Doors open at 5 p.m. ET, first bout at 6 p.m. ET.