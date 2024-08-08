Sam Noakes to defend EBU European Lightweight Championship at York Hall

Undefeated Sam Noakes (14-0, 13) is looking to return to knockout ways when he defends his new EBU European Lightweight championship against mandatory challenger Gianluca Ceglia (21-4-1, 4) at London’s York Hall on September 6.

Noakes’ first defence of his European crown following his dominant victory to claim the championship against his mandatory EBU Challenger Ceglia. Noakes has quickly garnered a reputation as one of the most talented and thrilling young fighters in world boxing.

“This is another card where our elite young stable of talented fighters get the chance to shine at an iconic venue” said promoter Frank Warren. “These York Hall shows are a launchpad for our young boxers and we always make sure these development cards are topped by significant title action, this time featuring Sam Noakes and Masood Abdulah.”

“Sam continues to impress me in this competitive lightweight division, while Masood has a tremendous opportunity to capture the Commonwealth title. It’s going to be a special night of boxing, make sure to tune in.”

Noakes, who is trained by Alan Smith at the iBox Gym in Bromley, said: “I can’t wait to put on a big performance and add another KO win to my record. I have got a huge future in this game, but first and foremost is to show that I am the best lightweight in Europe – bar none.

“This is another headline show at York Hall which is becoming my home away from home. My fans love it there, the close atmosphere matched with my high intensity all action style always makes for a special night.”

Ceglia, 34 from Italy, is the EBU mandatory challenger for Noakes’ European championship. The Lightweight a veteran of 26 bouts fights for the European championship for the second time. In his last fight Ceglia beat Frank Urquiaga to win the EBU Silver Lightweight championship to become the mandatory challenger.

Also in action at the York Hall will be Masood Abdulah (10-0, 7) the former Commonwealth Silver Featherweight Champion, who will face fellow undefeated fighter George Stewart (7-0, 1), the Celtic featherweight champion, for the vacant Commonwealth Featherweight championship, previously held by Nathaniel Collins.

The York Hall card also features an impressive lineup of rising stars including Sonny Liston Ali (8-0, 1), Charlie Hickford (2-0, 1), Christian Fetti (1-0), Iman Zamatkesh (1-0, 1), as well as the professional debuts of John Issacs, and Keano White.

Tickets for the show on Friday, 6 September are on sale now and available from ticketmaster.co.uk.