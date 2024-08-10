Fights added to September 28 Sheffield Card

Rhiannon Dixon’s first defence of her WBO Lightweight World Title against domestic rival Terri Harper and Heavyweight sensation Johnny Fisher’s clash with Andriy Rudenko have landed on the undercard of Dalton Smith’s European Super-Lightweight Title showdown with Jon Fernandez at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday September 28, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

Warrington’s Dixon (10-0, 1 KO) picked up the vacant WBO crown by outpointing Karen Elizabeth Carabajal over ten rounds on the undercard of Zelfa Barrett’s win over Jordan Gill at the AO Arena in Manchester last April – adding a World Title to her Commonwealth and European Titles at 135lbs.

Denaby Main’s Harper (14-2-2, 6 KOs), a former World Champion at Super-Featherweight and Super-Welterweight, will be looking to bounce back from her stoppage loss to WBO Welterweight World Champion Sandy Ryan last time out at Sheffield Arena in March.

‘The Romford Bull’ (12-0, 11 KOs) looks to build on his sensational one-round destruction of Alen Babic last time out at the Copper Box Arena in London when he takes on experienced Ukrainian Rudenko (36-7, 22 KOs) over ten rounds in his third fight of 2024.

Elsewhere on the card, Liverpool Super-Bantamweight talent Peter McGrail (9-0, 5 KOs) meets former British and Commonwealth 122 lbs champion Brad Foster (15-3-2, 5 KOs) over ten rounds for the WBA International Title and Blyth Lightweight prospect Cameron Vuong (5-0, 3 KOs) looks to extend his unbeaten streak against Beeston’s Joe Underwood Hughes (8-3-0, 1 KO).

Guildford Super-Featherweight standout Giorgio Visioli (4-0, 3 KOs) aims to make it four wins from four in 2024, Birmingham Lightweight Ibraheem Sulaimaan (4-0, 3 KOs) gets his third fight of the year, Swansea Featherweight Brandon Scott (7-0, 1 KO) returns and there’s action for Durham Super-Bantamweight Josh Babb (2-0) and Cusworth Middleweight Connan Murray (9-0, 2 KOs).

“Andriy Rudenko will be my toughest test do date,” said Fisher. “Proven to be a warrior at the elite level, he will test my mettle. I’m ready.”

Tickets for Smith vs. Fernandez priced £40, £60, £100 and £200 (ringside) are available to purchase NOW via Utilita Arena Sheffield (utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk) and Stage Front (stagefrontvip.com).