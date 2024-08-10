Joseph Macedo Signs with Boxing VIP

Andrew Bocanegra, President of Boxing VIP, is excited to announce that he has signed undefeated super bantamweight Joseph Macedo (6-0, 3 KOs) to a managerial agreement. Macedo, who trains out of the Pound-4-Pound boxing gym in Las Vegas under the guidance of renowned coach Richard Barrientes, is poised to take his career to new heights with this partnership. A standout in the Team Combat League as a member of the Las Vegas Hustle, Macedo brings a fan friendly style to the ring that he believes will resonate with fans.

“I am incredibly excited to resume my professional career with Boxing VIP guiding me,” said Macedo. “Having the right management is crucial, and I believe Andrew Bocanegra and his team will help me reach my full potential. I know what needs to be done on my end and I will continue to bring excitement to the ring with my fighting style. I like to let my hands go and entertain the fans.”

“Joseph is a hard worker who brings a lot of grit to the ring,” said Coach Richard Barrientes. “His work ethic and drive have my respect, and I’m confident that with the support of Boxing VIP, he’ll continue to excel. This is a great opportunity for him to take his career to the next level.”

Andrew Bocanegra, President of Boxing VIP, shared his vision for Macedo’s future, saying, “Having Joseph Macedo join the Boxing VIP family is something our team has been envisioning for the last few months. Our plan is to guide him strategically, keep him busy with the right fights, and help him climb the ranks in the super bantamweight division. He’s a promotional free agent and we are looking for the right promoter to help us with his journey.”

Looking ahead, Macedo is ready for the challenges that lie ahead. “I’m ready to step up in competition and climb the rankings. I’m ready to start fighting in eight round bouts against anyone who is willing to step in the ring with me. With the support of my team and the guidance of Boxing VIP, I know I can achieve great things.”