“Punch-Out at Polar Park II” Weights from Worcester, MA

The official weigh-in for tomorrow (Saturday) night’s “Punch-out at Polar Park II,” presented by Shearns Boxing Promotions (SBP) in conjunction with Kendrick Ball’s Camp Get Right Boxing, was held today at 1885 Restaurant in Worcester, Massachusetts.

All of the action will be streamed live online at www.bxngtv.com from Worcester’s Polar Park. Saturday evening is the rain date in the event inclement weather results on Friday results in a postponement.

Tickets are available for purchase at Polar Park’s box office (508.500.888) and online at www.polarpark.com/boxing, priced at: $205.00 (Field Level VIP) – located around home plate on the field level, access to an exclusive field level bar); $125.00 (VIP DCU Club) – located on the third floor, access to an exclusive indoor area with a bar); $105.00 (VIP Ticket) – located in the first four rows of section 6-11 – seats are padded and wider than the average seat; $75.00 (Home Plate Reserved – rows 5-11 with a great view of the ring; $55.00 (Reserved) – located down the first and third base lines; $165.00 (Family Four Pack) – four reserved tickets (call 508.500.8888).

Doors open at 5 p.m. ET, first bout at 6 p.m. ET.

Official weights are below:

_____________________________________________________________________

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS

(L-R) – Josniel Castro, WBC representative Michael George and Jerry Bradford

MAIN EVENT – VACANT WBC U.S. SUPER WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (8)

Josniel Castro (12-1. 8 KOs), Boca Raton, FL 153 lbs.

Jerry Bradford (9-2, 5 KOs), Tarzana, CA 153 lbs.

CO-FEATURE – FEMALE JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHTS (8)

(L) Maureen Shea (30-2-1, 13 KOs), Delray Beach, FL 119 lbs.

(R) Beata Dudek (4-2, 4 KOs), Miskoic, Hungary 121 lbs.

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS (4)

Justin Laporte (Pro Debut), Millbury, MA 151 lbs.

Tymar Miles (0-2), Poughkeepsie, NY 153 lbs.

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS (4)

Keno Luna (2-0, 2 KOs), Worcester, MA 150 lbs.

Izaiah Vargas (1-10, 1 KO), Seattle, WA 154 lbs.

HEAVYWEIGHTS (6)

Kevin Nagle (8-0, 7 KOs), Scituate, MA 270 lbs.

Jose Humberto Corral (20-33, 12 KOs), Aqua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico 238 lbs.

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS (4)

Jhon Devers Rodriguez (pro debut), Worcester, MA 146 lbs.

Igor Santos (0-2), Woburn, MA 149 lbs.

WELTERWEIGHTS (4)

Dan Docimo (Pro Debut), Worcester, MA 146 lbs.

Tracey Coppedge (0-3), Wilson, NC 151 lbs.

HEAVYWEIGHTS (4)

Joe Powers (1-2, 1 KO), Groton, CT 227 lbs.

Aquilla Prote (0-8), Boston, MA tomorrow weigh-in

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS (4)

Austin Cassese (Pro Debut), Shrub Oak, NY 164 lbs.

Erick Matheus Alves (0-4), Boston, MA 167 lbs.

(Card Subject to Change)