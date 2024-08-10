Temper vs Brueckner headlines X Series 16 on Saturday, live on DAZN

Faze Temper and Josh Brueckner brought the Miami heat as they squared off for the first time – on the mound at a Major League Baseball game!

The cruiserweight rivals clash in the headline contest at MF & DAZN: X Series 16 on Saturday at the James L. Knight Center and ahead of their tournament tussle, they squared off after throwing the first pitch at the Miami Marlins’ game with Cincinatti Reds.

Earlier in the day, Temper and Brueckner – along with watching coaches Malik Scott and BJ Flores respectively – sized each other up at the media workout at LAMM Studios.

X Series 16 is a special matinee showing in Miami, meaning the action starts at a great time for UK fight fans – 7:30pm BST on DAZN.

