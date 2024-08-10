Tempers flare in Miami at boxings X Series 16

The atmosphere was electric at the X Series 16 weigh-in event held in Miami on August 9, 2024. The highly anticipated face-off between FaZe Temper and Josh Brueckner set the stage for an intense evening, with emotions running high and tensions palpable.

As the fighters stepped onto the scales, the crowd’s energy surged. FaZe Temper, known for his charismatic presence and impressive boxing skills, weighed in first. His confident demeanor was met with cheers from his supporters. Josh Brueckner, equally skilled and determined, followed suit, maintaining a steely focus as he faced the crowd.

The weigh-in, however, was not without its drama. A heated exchange between the two fighters ensued, with both men exchanging sharp words and intense glares. The confrontation nearly escalated into a physical altercation, but security quickly intervened to keep the situation under control. This fiery encounter only added to the anticipation for their upcoming bout, promising a thrilling showdown in the ring.

The X Series 16 event, organized by Misfits Boxing and DAZN, has garnered significant attention, featuring a lineup of crossover fights that have captivated fans worldwide. The weigh-in served as a prelude to what is expected to be an unforgettable night of boxing, with FaZe Temper and Josh Brueckner headlining the event.

As the fighters prepare for their clash, fans are left eagerly awaiting the main event, where the tension and excitement from the weigh-in will undoubtedly carry over into the ring. With both fighters determined to prove their dominance, X Series 16 is set to deliver a night of high-stakes action and unforgettable moments.

Fight Day

When: Saturday

Where: James L Knight Center, Hyatt Regency Miami. 400 SE Second Ave. Miami, FL 33131

Time: Doors 2pm | First Bell 2:15pm

Amber Fields 119.8lbs

Leah Gotti 119lbs

MFB Lightweight Tournament Quarter-Final

LilCraCra 135lbs

Ace Musa 133.8lbs

J’hon Ingram 138.6lbs

Ryan Schwartzberg 139.6lbs

MFB Lightweight Tournament Semi-Final

Yuddy Gang 134.4lbs

Argentinian King 133.8lbs

Amir Anderson 159.6lbs

Kijonti Davis 160lbs

MFB Light Heavyweight Championship

Anthony Taylor 174.8lbs

Samuel Ericsson 172.4lbs

MFB Cruiserweight Tournament Quarter-Final

Faze Temper 187.8lbs

Josh Brueckner 188.4lbs