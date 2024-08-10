Tempers flare in Miami at boxings X Series 16

The atmosphere was electric at the X Series 16 weigh-in event held in Miami on August 9, 2024. The highly anticipated face-off between FaZe Temper and Josh Brueckner set the stage for an intense evening, with emotions running high and tensions palpable.
As the fighters stepped onto the scales, the crowd’s energy surged. FaZe Temper, known for his charismatic presence and impressive boxing skills, weighed in first. His confident demeanor was met with cheers from his supporters. Josh Brueckner, equally skilled and determined, followed suit, maintaining a steely focus as he faced the crowd.
The weigh-in, however, was not without its drama. A heated exchange between the two fighters ensued, with both men exchanging sharp words and intense glares. The confrontation nearly escalated into a physical altercation, but security quickly intervened to keep the situation under control. This fiery encounter only added to the anticipation for their upcoming bout, promising a thrilling showdown in the ring.
The X Series 16 event, organized by Misfits Boxing and DAZN, has garnered significant attention, featuring a lineup of crossover fights that have captivated fans worldwide. The weigh-in served as a prelude to what is expected to be an unforgettable night of boxing, with FaZe Temper and Josh Brueckner headlining the event.
As the fighters prepare for their clash, fans are left eagerly awaiting the main event, where the tension and excitement from the weigh-in will undoubtedly carry over into the ring. With both fighters determined to prove their dominance, X Series 16 is set to deliver a night of high-stakes action and unforgettable moments.
Fight Day
When: Saturday
Where: James L Knight Center, Hyatt Regency Miami. 400 SE Second Ave. Miami, FL 33131
Time: Doors 2pm | First Bell 2:15pm
Amber Fields 119.8lbs
Leah Gotti 119lbs
MFB Lightweight Tournament Quarter-Final
LilCraCra 135lbs
Ace Musa 133.8lbs
J’hon Ingram 138.6lbs
Ryan Schwartzberg 139.6lbs
MFB Lightweight Tournament Semi-Final
Yuddy Gang 134.4lbs
Argentinian King 133.8lbs
Amir Anderson 159.6lbs
Kijonti Davis 160lbs
MFB Light Heavyweight Championship
Anthony Taylor 174.8lbs
Samuel Ericsson 172.4lbs
MFB Cruiserweight Tournament Quarter-Final
Faze Temper 187.8lbs
Josh Brueckner 188.4lbs