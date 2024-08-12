Josniel Castro captures WBC U.S. Silver Super Welterweight title

Two fighters from Florida shined under the stars last night in most beautiful ballpark in the nation, Shearns Boxing Promotions (SBP) in conjunction with Kendrick Ball’s Camp Get Right Boxing presented “Punch-Out at Polar Park II”, at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts.

A mix of cagey veterans and promising local talent entertained the crowd, recording numerous knockdowns and knockouts on a perfect night weather-wise. The event was originally scheduled for Friday night, but inclement weather reports led to a one-night postponement.

“Kendrick and I were extremely pleased with the event,” promoter Chuck Shearns said. “It was a beautiful night, and the crowd enjoyed it. We are happy for Josniel Castro capturing his first title belt.”

The main event turned out to be eight rounds of action in a highly competitive fight as Josniel “TG” Castro (13-1, 8 KOs) decisioned (79-73, 78-74 X 2) Jerry “Silent Assassin” Bradford (9-3, 5 KOs) to capture the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) U.S. Silver Super Welterweight Championship.

Fighting out of Boca Raton (FL) but with strong ties to New England, Castro showed maturity in the ring as he controlled the fight, throwing and landing the more effective punches, using his lead to set up crisp combinations. It was a storybook performance from Castro, who overcame homelessness to secure his first title belt as a prizefighter.

“This (title belt) means everything to me,” Castro commented after his fight. “This is the next step on the road to a world title. I’ve progressed a lot by listening to my coaches. I’m more relaxed now instead of just trying to please the crowd.

“Now, I’m going to get ready for my next fight. I’m not targeting any particular fighter. I just want to work my way up the rankings in whatever way it takes starting with my next fight.”

In the co-featured event, the comeback of former two-division world champion Maureen “The Real Million Dollar Baby” Shea (31-2-1, 13 KOs) couldn’t have gone better for the Irish Mexican fighter from the Bronx, who now resides in Delray Beach, Florida. Shea showed little if any rust, out-boxing and outclassing Beata Dudek (4-3, 4 KOs) to capture an eight-round unanimous decision, in which Shea won every round. She extended her unbeaten streak to 19 (18 wins, 1 draw) dating back to 2010.

Fighting for only the sixth time in the last seven years, Shea used her experience, talent and conditioning to sweep all eight rounds. “I never feel rust,” Shea remarked. “I don’t believe in ring rust because of the way I train and what I’ve learned. I’ve had to learn things after all these years. I live a good life and enjoy doing this.

“My goal is to get the titles that are rightfully mine. I’m 43 but women get better with age. I weighed 122 pounds for my pro debut (in 2005) and at 43 I weighed in at 119 for this fight. I know and understand my body.”

Promising southpaw Justin “The Bandit” Laporte, a junior middleweight from nearby Millbury (MA), turned in an electrifying pro debut, blasting out junior middleweight Tymar Miles (0-3) only 62-seconds into the opening round. Laporte connected with a perfectly thrown right-left combination, dropping Miles who managed to beat the count. Laporte threw two well placed left crosses that ended the night for Miles. The 24-year-old Laporte is a licensed realtor, studies at Nichols College, and a proud U.S. Marine.

Worcester junior middleweight Keno Luna (3-0, 2 KOs), a four-time New England Golden Gloves Champion, remained undefeated and went the distance for the first time as a professional, pitching a shutout (40-36 X 3) for a four-round unanimous decision against game Izaiah Vargas (1-11, 1 KO).

Scituate (MA) heavyweight Kevin “Big Gulp” Nagle (9-0, 7 KOs) kept his undefeated intact with a six-round unanimous decision over Mexican veteran Jose “Olympico” Humberto Corral (20-34 (12 KOs). Nagle, who won every round on one of the judges’ scorecards, five on the other two, went the full six rounds for his second fight in a row.

Two-time New England Golden Gloves Champion Jhon “D-Wave” Devers Rodriguez, of Worcester, won his pro debut in impressive fashion, knocking out Igor Santos (0-2) with an overhand fight, after an earlier knockdown from a similar punch, in the first round.

The most popular fighter on the card, Worcester welterweight “Grafton Hill’s Favorite Son” Docimo (1-0, 1 KO) had a memorable pro debut, knocking out Tracey Coppedge (0-4) midway through the opening round. A barrage of punches sent Coppedge to the canvas early in round one and a right hook closed the show at the 1:24 mark for a technical knockout.

In his first fight in 11 years, Connecticut heavyweight Joe Powers (2-2, 2 KOs) pounded Arquilla Prote’s (0-9) body, dropping him three times enroute to a second-round technical knockout victory.

In the opening bout of the evening, New York super middleweight Austin Cassee needed only 59-seconds to stop Erick Matheus Alves (0-5). Cassese decked Alves with the flurry of punches and moments later, he closed the show, throwing punches in punches against an overwhelmed Alves for a technical knockout win.

Steven “Tank” Tankanow was honored for his contributions to Worcester boxing. “Tank” was best known as the manager of multiple world champion Jose Antonio Rivera, of Worcester.

The Greg Hill Foundation received a portion of the proceeds to continue improving the lives of local families in need.

Official results are below:

_____________________________________________________________________

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS

MAIN EVENT – VACANT WBC U.S. SUPER WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Josniel Castro (13-1. 8 KOs), Boca Raton, FL

WDEC8 (79-73, 78-74, 78-74)

Jerry Bradford (9-2, 10 KOs), Tarzana, CA

CO-FEATURE – FEMALE JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHTS

Maureen Shea (31-2-1, 13 KOs), Delray Beach, FL

WDEC8 (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)

Beata Dudek (4-3, 4 KOs), Miskoic, Hungary

HEAVYWEIGHTS (6)

Kevin Nagle (9-0, 7 KOs), Scituate, MA

WDEC6 (60-54, 59-55, 59-55)

Jose Humberto Corral (20-34, 12 KOs), Aqua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico

Joe Powers (2-2, 1 KOs), Groton, CT

WTKO2 (1 :21)

Aquilla Prote (0-9), Boston, MA

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Austin Cassese (1-0, 1 KO), Shrub Oak, NY

WTKO1 (0:59)

Erick Matheus Alves (0-5), Boston, MA

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Keno Luna (3-0, 2 KOs), Worcester, MA

WDEC4 (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Izaiah Vargas (1-11, 1 KO), Seattle, WA

Jhon Devers Rodriguez (1-0, 1 KO), Worcester, MA

WKO1 (2:02)

Igor Santos (0-3), Woburn, MA

Justin Laporte (1-0, 1 KO), Millbury, MA

WKO1 (1:02)

Tymar Miles (0-3), Poughkeepsie, NY

WELTERWEIGHTS

Dan Docimo (1-0, 1 KO), Worcester, MA

WTKO1 (1:21)

Tracey Coppedge (0-4), Wilson, NC