Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Serhii Bohachuk Result; Ortiz goes the distance for the first time in his career

Going the distance for the first time in his career, the electrifying Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (22-0, 21 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas became the new WBC Interim Super Welterweight Champion after he slugged his way to a majority decision victory against former champion of Vinitza, Ukraine, Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs). A Fight of the Year contender, Ortiz Jr. survived two knockdowns in the first and eighth rounds, securing scores of 113-113, 112-114, and 112-114. The world championship was presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with 360 Promotions and TGB Promotions. The fight took place at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and worldwide on DAZN.

“This has been what we have been fighting for since I was five years old,” said Vergil Ortiz, Jr. “Straight from school, go to the gym, do my homework and get straight to work. When I went pro, it was all day business – 24/7 boxing and it has finally paid off. The first knockdown, I didn’t feel like it was a true knockdown, I felt like I hit his shoe, but the second one really was one. I feel like I did enough to win this fight. I proved everyone wrong. Everyone was saying that I’m washed, that I can’t fight at 154, or that I can’t go the distance. All of that fueled me. I am the best in the world now.”

“People saw this fight today, and the real boxing fans who watched this fight know what happened tonight,” said Serhii Bohachuk. “I am feeling great. I knocked him down twice. I want to support my country, Ukraine, I want to say thank you to all the fans for all the support.”

In a spectacular co-main event, the still undefeated and No. 2 WBC-ranked Charles “Bad News” Conwell (20-0, 15 KOs) added another knockout to his record after stopping Khiary Gray (18-7, 13 KOs) of Worcester, Massachusetts in the second round. Scheduled for 10-rounds of super welterweight action, Conwell was able to land a powerful punch to the liver that sent Gray to the mat at 2:32 in the second.

“I think the casual fans will know me now because I have been doing what I have been doing showing that these guys don’t belong in the ring with me,” said Charles Conwell. “I knew this wasn’t going to be an easy fight for him the moment that he signed up for it. I feel like the 154-lb is my division, we’re coming after the bigger fights.Give me all the big names.”

Making a statement in his Golden Boy debut, former Team USA member and No.1 WBA-ranked super lightweight contender Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr. (21-2-1, 7 KOs) faced a last-minute replacement opponent in Jonathan “Momo” Romero (35-5, 19 KOs) of Cali, Colombia. The 10-round super lightweight fight only made it to the end of round five, where Sims Jr. secured a TKO victory due to the corner stopping the fight due to an eye injury sustained by Romero.

“I felt like I was making my professional debut again,” said Kenneth Sims Jr. “It was great to be in the ring again after so long – sparring is sparring, and to be inside a real fight was something I was really happy about and I felt great in being able to get my groove back and catch my distance with my gloves laced up again. I am paying attention to the division, and there are some incredible fights for me at super lightweight – Jose Ramirez, Arnold Barboza, etc…. I’ll be watching!”

In co-promotion with Sampson Boxing, and still undefeated IBF Flyweight World Champion Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (14-0, 6 KOs) successfully defended her title a second time against former IBO Super Flyweight World Champion Daniela “La Leona” Asenjo (16-4-3, 2 KOs) of Valdivia, Chile. The back-and-forth action went the distance, Asenjo standing strong against the aggressive Fundora. All three judges scored the championship fight 100-90 for Fundora.

“Undisputed is next for me,” said Gabriela Fundora. “I want to break the record for the youngest undisputed champion. I feel like a fight against Gabriela Alaniz would be such an action-packed fight, and good for me as well as good for Golden Boy. Asenjo was a good fighter, I got her with some hard shots, and she was able to last the 10-rounds with me.”

Opening the DAZN broadcast, superstar in the making and former Team USA member Joel Iriarte (4-0, 4 KOs) of Bakersfield, Calif. added another highlight reel knockout performance to his resume when he defeated Miguel Ortiz (3-2, 1 KO) of Springfield, Massachusetts. Originally scheduled as a six-round welterweight fight, the judge waived the fight off at 2:15 in the first round when Ortiz was unable to respond to the barrage of punches launched by Iriarte, giving him the TKO victory.

Women’s boxing icon Cecilia “The First Lady” Braekhus (38-2-1, 9 KOs) of Bergen, Norway became the new WBC Interim Super Welterweight World Champion in a 10-round world title fight against four-time world title challenger Maricela “La Diva” Cornejo (19-7, 7 KOs) of Los Angeles. The special main event of the Golden Boy Fight Night: Bohachuk vs. Ortiz Prelims that were streamed on Golden Boy’s YouTube, Braekhus showed no fear and was able to send Cornejo to the mat in the fourth round. The judges scored the fight unanimously for Braekhus with all three seeing it 96-93.

“It feels amazing to get the belt back,” said Cecilia Braekhus. “She is a tough fighter and has faced the best in the divisions she has fought in. I knew I had to show no fear and even though she is powerful, I am powerful too. I am going to party in Las Vegas until tomorrow morning with my new belt and fly home to Norway to celebrate there because this is a huge win for the Norwegian people. And once the dust settles, I will figure out the best plan forward with Tom Loeffler and Johnathan Banks.”

As the co-main event of the prelims, the still undefeated Korean American middleweight prospect Eric Priest (14-0, 8 KOs) improved his record by defeating Luka Lozo (9-3-1, 8 KOs) of Split, Croatia in a 10-round match. The fight went the distance, the judges scoring the fight unanimously 100-90 for Priest. Also making a quick return in a four-round lightweight match, Santa Ana, Calif.’s Johnny “Sugarcane” Cañas (5-0, 2 KOs) defeated Sonora, Mexico’s Joseph “Jaguar” Cruz (7-9, 3 KOs). The four-round super lightweight fight went the distance, both fighters getting cut over their left eye by an accidental head butt in the third-round. Cañas was able to easily outbox Cruz, all three judges awarding him scores of 40-36.

Making his statement in his professional debut, Team USA member and recently signed to Golden Boy, Jordan Fuentes (1-0) of Fresno, Calif. defeated James Mulder (0-3) of Antioch, Calif. in a four-round super featherweight fight. Fuentes impressed the judges with scores of 39-37, 40-36, and 39-37. Opening fight night with a dazzling debut as well, Jennah “The Gem” Creason (1-0) of Visalia, California went the distance against Kelsey Wickstrum (2-2, 1 KO) in a four-round welterweight fight. Wickstrum was cut above her left eye by a hard punch thrown by Creason in the first round. The split decision victory was taken home by Creason with scores of 37-39, 39-37, and 40-36.