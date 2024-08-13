Boxing Results; The Past Week in Action 12 August 2014

The Past Week in Action 12 August 2014

Highlights:

-Angelo Leo scores spectacular knockout of champion Luis Lopez to win the IBF featherweight title

-Virgil Ortiz overcomes two counts to win a split decision over title holder Serhii Bohachuk to win the temporary/interim WBC super welterweight title.

-Angel Ayala wins the vacant IBF flyweight title with kayo of Dave Apolinario

Gabriel Fundora retains her IBF flyweight title as she outpoints Daniels Asenjo and Cecilia Braekhus decisions Maricela Cornejo to win the temporary/interim WBC super-welter title.

– There wins for Lindolfo Delgado and Vito Mielnicki

– There are inside the wins for Charles Conwell and Kenneth Sims

Major Shows

August 10

Las Vegas, NV, USA: Super Welter: Virgil Ortiz (22-0) W PTS 12 Serhii Bohachuk (24-2). Super Welter : Charles Conwell (20-0) W KO 2 Khiary Gray (18-7). Super Light: Kenneth Sims Jr (21-2-1) W RTD 5 Jonathan Romero (35-5). Fly: Gabriela Fundora (14-0) W PTS 10 Daniela Asenjo (16-4-3). Super Welter: Cecilia Braekhus (38-2-1) W PTS 10 Maricela Cornejo (19-6). Middle: Eric Priest (14-0) W PTS 10 Luka Lozo (9-3-1).

Ortiz vs. Bohachuk

Ortiz recovers from two counts and wins a split decision over Bohachuk to lift Bohachuk’s temporary/interim WBC belt

Round 1

No study time they were both snapping out jabs and firing rights. Ortiz was quicker cycling Bohachuk and slotting home his jab. Bohachuk kept tracking Ortiz and connected with a right that landed behind Ortiz’s right ear that did not look too heavy but Ortiz went down on one knee. He was up immediately with the referee waving his hands to indicate it was not a knockdown and not applying a count. There was then some great two-way action as they both stood in the pocket trading hooks and uppercuts.

**As rounds 2 to 4 were ongoing a review ruled that when Ortiz when down in the first it was a knockdown so a 10-8 round for Bohachuk. I changed my scoring**

Score: 10-9 Ortiz

Score: 10-8 Bohachuk**

Round 2

IT was toe-to-toe again in the second. Ortiz had more variety landing hard to head and body with Bohachuk landing straight lefts and but head hunting. Ortiz kept spearing Bohachuk with jabs and getting through with uppercuts. Both did some good work with their jab late in the round. Ortiz had a cut on his nose.

Score: 10-9 Ortiz Bohachuk 19-18

Round 3

Bohachuk was again jabbing strongly and firing straight rights. Ortiz was focusing on the body digging in left hooks and throwing a lot more leather. They went toe-to-toe again with Ortiz outscoring Bohachuk but also having to take some hard hooks. They ended the round with a vicious exchange of punches.

Score: 10-9 Ortiz TIED 28-28

Round 4

Bohachuk worked well with his jab and then put together a nice mix of straight shots and hooks. He was covering well and outworking Ortiz. He used his jab and rights to keep Ortiz on the back foot. Ortiz bulled Bohachuk to the ropes but Bohachuk fought his way off and started using uppercuts which had not been there in the earlier rounds. The referee and fighters were advised of the decision to recognise the first round knockdown.

Score: 10-9 Boahchuk Bohachuk 38-37

Round 5

Bohachuk was again jabbing strongly but Ortiz swarmed forward showering Bohachuk with shots to the body forcing Bohachuk to the ropes and continuing to connect with short punches inside. Bohachuk tried to step back to get some punching room but Ortiz stayed on top of him nullifying Bohachuk’s jab and pounding him with body shots. Bohachuk was most effective when he was able to fully extend his jab and rights but Ortz was on top of him working inside and was winning the exchanges.

Score: 10-9 Ortiz TIED 47-47

Round 6

Bohachuk tried to create some punching room by jabbig furiously and instead of moving in Ortiz also stuck to jabs. Much of the round was fought at a distance allowing Bohachuk to score with right crosses and with Ortiz strangely subdued. Bohachuk ended the round piercing Ortiz’s guard with jabs and cuffing hooks.

Score: 10-9 Bohachuk Bohachuk 57-56

Round 7

Looking to build on the last round Bohachuk was again coming forward behind his jab and firing straight rights. Ortiz was on the back foot not trying to get inside where he been bossing the action. He wasn’t closing Bohachuk down and not letting his punches go. Bohachuk was able to circle Ortiz scoring with jabs and hooks. Ortiz came to life late in the round but was short with his jabs and not putting Bohachuk under any pressure.

Score: 10-9 Bohachuk Bohachuk 67-65

Round 8

It was a battle of jabs again and that suited Bohachuk. As Ortiz came forward Bohachuk caught him with a left hook that knocked Ortiz off balance and he put both glove on the floor to steady himself resulting in an eight count. Ortiz strongly protested the count. The earlier Ortiz was back again as he marched forward landing strong jabs and scoring with shots from both hands then came inside and outslugged Bohachuk but that one punch made it a big round for Bohachuk

Score: 10-8 Bohachuk Bohachuk 77-73

Round 9

Again, Bohachuk started the round with plenty of stiff jabs and right crosses. Ortiz began to drive forward forcing Bohachuk to the ropes and banging to the body and landing rights to the head. Bohachuk was countering Ortiz on the way in but Ortiz was doing the scoring before backing off and allowing Bohachuk to use his jabs and rights. A close round but Ortiz just hade the edge

Score: 10-9 Ortiz Bohachuk 86-83

Round 10

Initially Ortiz was on the back foot letting Bohachuk come forward spearing him with jabs and rights. Bohachuk was getting through with lefts but Ortiz was using his quicker hands to pierce Bohachuk’s guard. He then moved inside and was backing Bohachuk up as they went head-to-heads each trying to force the other back. Ortiz broke off and then circled Bohachuk spearing him with jabs with Bohachuk unable to cut off the ring or land counters. Ortiz ended the round connecting with a burst of lefts and rights.

Score: 10-9 Ortiz Bohachuk 95-93

Round 11

They were both working with their jab at the start of the round with Ortiz just a bit quicker. He went onto the back foot shifting angles and slotting punches through Bohachuk’s guard. Ortiz then dropped his hands and fired a series of punches from hip level again on target. He then attacked Bohachuk firing punches to head and body as he came forward and again finished the round with a strong attack.

Score: 10-9 Ortiz Bohachuk 104-103

Round 12

Ortiz danced around Bohachuk spearing him with jabs and the occasional right. Bohachuk was just too slow to get close and Ortiz was landing shots from bothn hands with Bohachuk struggling to get his punches off. Ortiz began to drive Bohachuk back with lefts and rights and won the round.

Score:10-9 Ortiz TIED 113-113

Official Scores: Judge Max Deluca Tied 113-113, Judge David Sutherland 114-112 Ortiz, Judge Steve Weisfeld 114-112 Ortiz.

As a fight it was excellent entertainment but solves nothing. Sebastian Fundora is WBC champion, Jermell Charlo is champion in recess and Ortiz is temporary champion so situation normal in the sanctioning body world. There is talk of a return but that also will solve nothing. Errol Spence is WBC No 1 and with Ortiz temporary champion I assume Charles Conwell will move up to No 2 unless Bohachuk drops down from temporary champion to No 2. This fight was worthy of a meaningful title but it just has to be enjoyed as a great fight with or without a title.

Conwell vs. Gray

Conwell disposes of Gray in two rounds. Conwell was coming forward in the first behind his jab landing to head and body with Gray short with his jabs and missing with a right. Conwell ended the round by landing a couple of hooks. Conwell piled into Gray in the second landing a series of hooks. He stayed on top of Gray until a left hook to the body sent Gray down and he was counted out kneeling on the canvas. Fifteenth inside the distance for the 26-year-old 2016 Olympian Conwell. Only the third fight in three years for Gray.

Sims vs. Romero

Sims sheds 15 months of rust as he beats late substitute Romero on a fifth round retirement. Sims was the aggressor from the start taking the fight to Romero who circled the ring throwing short bursts of light punches to try to keep Sims off. Sims was firing hard right jabs and rights to the body realising Romero lacked the power to keep him out. He was walking through Romero’s punches forcing Romero to the ropes and keeping him pinned there and bombarding him with punches with Romero already being warned for holding. Sims boxed orthodox in the second but was again forcing Romero back. Romero tried to get on the front foot but was quickly on the retreat. He showed some smart defensive work but again his only offensive work consisted of burst of light shots. Sims was switching guards and banging hard to the body with left hooks. Sims landed some strong rights in the third as he continued to prowl after Romero and bang home body punches. Romero fired back but his punches had no effect and he was taking a pounding. Jabs and hooks from Sims again had Romero under pressure. As the round developed Romero threw plenty of combinations but Sims just shook them off and kept battering Romero’s body. Romero spent much of the fifth trapped in a corner as Sims unloaded on him but he threw just enough punches to let the fight continue to the end of the round and then he retired in his corner. Despite not fighting for 15 months Sims was still No 1with the WBA so will be hoping to get a shot at new champion Jose Valenzuela. Colombian Romero was IBF super bantam champion back in 2013 but is now 37 and fighting at super light. He had lost his last three fights including a points defeat just 28 days ago.

Fundora vs. Asenjo

Fundora wins wide unanimous decision over Asenjo in IBF title defence. Asenjo made a bright start to the opening round but once Fundora found the range with her jab she controlled the action. She landed some hurtful body shots in the second and shook Asenjo with a right in the third. There was no real change over the middle rounds as Asenjo could not find her way past Fundora’s jab and was soaking up punishment. By the seventh Asenjo was bleeding heavily from the nose and the only question remaining was whether Asenjo could make it to the last bell. Fundora won every round retaining her title on scores of 100-90 on all three cards. Second title defence for “Sweet Poison” Fundora. Chilean Asenjo, a former IBO super fly title holder, was 6-0-1 in her most recent fights.

Braekhus vs. Cornejo

Braekhus outpoints substitute Cornejo to win the WBC temporary/interim title. A couple of close early rounds saw Cornejo showing quicker hands and smart movement with Braekhus walking her down and landing jabs and some good body punches. Braekhus dropped Cornejo with a right in third but Cornejo was not badly shaken and she did some good work with her quick jabbing and overhand rights. Braekhus just kept coming in behind her own jab and Cornejo was under more and more pressure as the fight progressed and a strong effort by Braekhus over the last two rounds were enough to get her a deserved decision on scores of 96-93 from all three judges. Braekhus, 42, was to have challenged Ema Kozin for the WBC and WBO titles but due to visa problems for Kozin Cornejo had to come in as a substitute. Cornejo had lost on points to Claressa Shields for the five belts at middleweight in June last year but came in on the back of three wins over very modest opposition.

Priest vs. Lozo

Texan Priest continues to make solid progress. In his second fight since moving up to ten rounds level he comfortably outpointed Croatian Lozo. After edging a close first round Priest took charge from the second outscoring Lozo over the second , third and fourth. Lozo did better in the fifth but not enough to take the round. The sixth was a slow, low action round but punches from Priest had Lozo looking tired and bleeding from the nose in the seventh. The pace did not change with Priest continuing to control the action but it was a slow uninteresting contest. Priest won on scores of 100-90 from the judges.

Albuquerque, NM, USA: Feather: Angelo Leo (25-1) W KO 10 Luis A Lopez (30-3). Light: Lindolfo Delgado (21-0) W PTS 10 Bryan Flores (26-1-1). Super Welter: Vito Mielnicki (19-1) W DISQ 2 Laszlo Toth (32-8-9). Fly: Matthew Griego (15-0) W PTS 8 Gilberto Mendoza (23-19-4). Feather: Arnold Khegai (22-1-1) W RTD 8 Belmar Preciado (22-8-1). Light: Alan Garcia (14-0) W TKO 3 Maickol Lopez (16-6). Super Fly: Steven Navarro W KO 1 Israel Camacho (2-12).

Leo vs. Lopez

Mild upset as Leo wins the IBF belt sending Lopez down and out in the tenth with a devastating left hook.

Round 1

Leo weas boxing neatly on the retreat stabbing out his jab and circling the advancing Lopez who was looking to cut off the ring to work the body. Lopez connected with some strong hooks and a right to the head.

Score: 10-9 Lopez

Round 2

Lopez was marching forward behind his jab and looping hooks to the body. Leo turned aggressor firing some good body shots but strayed low. Leo really let his hands go landing to head and body with a series of punches. He continued to force Lopez back landing jabs and body shots and the differenc in hand speed was evident

Score: 10-9 Leo ` TIED 19-19

Round 3

Leo used some nifty footwork to circle Lopez and then fire some quick punches through the champion’s guard. Lopez was trying to cut off the ring but Leo was just too quick. Lopez did manage to connect with some hefty hooks. Leo pinged him with some jabs but again Lopez landed some clubbing hooks.

Score: 10-9 Lopez Lopez 29-28

Round 4

Leo drove Lopez to the ropes and hammered home punches to head and body. He was looking to take the fight inside and was outscoring Lopez. Leo backed off then came in again taking the fight to Lopez muscling Lopez to the ropes and hooking to the body. He kept crowding Lopez smothering Lopez’s attempts to attack. He was outthrowing and outscoring Lopez

Score: 10-9 Leo TIED 38-38

Round 5

Leo drove forward with Lopez meeting him with left and right hook counters. Leo was still coming but Lopez was doing the scoring with Leo not really effective inside. Plenty of pressure from Leo but he was caught by a sharp uppercut and a right to the head.

Score: 10-9 Lopez Lopez 48-47

Round 6

Lopez came out swinging immediately putting Leo on the back foot. He was following Leo around the ropes firing looping hooks but missing lots. Leo came to life but was still being caught by hooks and rights to the head. He did get inside but was just pumping out punches with no accuracy until a right sent Lopez stepping back. Leo bulled his way forward but as Lopez dodged Lepo fell to the canvas-no punch so no count

Score: 10-9 Lopez Lopez 58-56

Round 7

Leo was on his toes spearing Lopez with jabs and firing home quick rights. A punch from Leo went low and as Lopez backed off complaining Leo came forward and landed some straight shots. Leo was on his toes again getting through with jabs and sending Lopez onto the back foot. A frustrated Lopez was swinging wildly and leaving himself open to counters but landed a fierce uppercut. Leo had a growing swelling under his right eye.

Score: 10-9 Leo Lopez 67-66

Round 8

They went toe-to-toe at the start of this round swapping hooks and uppercuts. Leo was getting his punches off then stepping inside to deny Lopez any room for his looping punches. Once again they stood and exchanged punches with Leo’s accuracy giving him the edge. Lopez was looking tired.

Score: 10-9 Leo TIED 76-76

Round 9

A series of jabs from Leo had Lopez backing up and he kept popping Lopez with the jabs before sending Lopez staggering with a right to the head. The pace had dropped and Leo was making it a brawl and doing most of the coring inside then landing two thumping rights to the head. Leo decided he had done enough win the round so danced around Lopez avoiding contact.

Score: 10-9 Leo Leo 86-85

Round 10

They brawled at the start of the round exchanging shots inside and suddenly Leo uncorked a devastating left hook that sent Lopez crashing to the canvas on his back and he was counted out. Leo was ahead on two of the judge’s scorecards, 86-85, while one judge had Lopez ahead, 86-85, at the time of the stoppage. Huge joy for Leo as he wins the title in front of his home fans. A former WBO super bantam champion Leo makes it five wins in a row since losing his WBO belt to Stephen Fulton in 2021.Lopez was defending the IBF title for the fourth time and suffers his first inside the distance loss.

Delgado vs. Flores

Delgado wins a split decision over Flores. This fight was hugely important for both fighters with Delgado’s No 10 WBC rating at risk and Flores knowing a win could help him break into the ratings. It was expected this might be the fight of the night but although entertaining it did not quite live up to expectations with neither fighter taking risks early and both opened the fight with a degree of caution. Delgado looked to have taken the first two round. He floored Flores in the third but otherwise it was low action round and Flores was able to recover. The knockdown seemed to wake Flores up and he attacked hard in the fourth and fifth. He was marching forward throwing punches with Delgado boxing patiently waiting for openings and connecting with good counters. The sixth was a close round and Flores continued to pressure Delgado in the seventh but was deducted a point when one of his punches landed low. Delgado outscored Flores in the eighth to move ahead and they fought hard over the ninth and tenth with both rounds close. Scores 96-92 and 95-93 for Delgado and 96-92 for Flores with the knockdown and the points deduction proving costly in its effect on the 95-93 card for Delgado. Former Olympian Delgado is being fed some genuine tests scoring good wins over Luis Hernandez and Carlos Sanchez and should get a title shot next year. Flores had a 22-fight winning run snapped but emerged as a real threat in the division.

Mielnicki vs. Toth

Mielnicki wins by disqualification against Toth. Miernicki was landing heavy rights in the first and almost dropped Toth with a left hook just before the bell. In the second as Toth came forward Mielnicki met him with a perfect left hook that put the Hungarians down heavily. As the referee counted Toth struggled to his feet but his handlers entered the ring whilst the count was ongoing and the referee stopped the count and disqualified Toth due to the action by his corner. An eleven-bout winning run has seen Mielnicki rise to No 4 with the WBA but Box Rec has him at No 30 which is a better reflection of the opponents he has beaten. Only two inside the distance losses for Toth but this should have been No 3.

Griego vs. Mendoza

Hometown fighter Griego is too quick and too busy for experienced Mendoza. Griego had scored a points win over Mendoza in 2020 and looked to end this one early. Mendoza came in as a late substitute and struggled to make it to the end of the fight but Griego had injured his hand early which was also a factor. Scores 80-72 for Griego on all three cards.

Khegai vs. Preciado

Khegai beats Preciado on an eighth round retirement. Khegai immediately took the fight to Preciado doubling up on his jabs and switching his attacks to head and body. A right from Preciado in the second sent Khegai back on his heels. Preciado made a bright start to the third but a series of hooks from Khegai changed the round as he was stepping inside and scoring with hooks to the body. Khegai kept up the pressure and the pace and body punches saw Preciado slowing and his output drop. Khegai shook Preciado twice in the seventh and a sustained attach in the eighth convinced Preciado’s corner to retire him at the end of the round. Fourteenth victory by KO/TKO and sixth win in a row for Ukrainian Khegai since losing on points to Stephen Fulton in 2020. Colombian Preciado is 1-5 in his last six outings.

Garcia vs. Lopez

Garcia blows away Lopez in the third. From the first Garcia had Lopez under heavy fire with impressive combinations from both hands. Lopez tried to bang back but the rights to the head and vicious left hooks to the body just overwhelmed him. Three knockdowns in the third convinced the referee to stop the fight. Eleventh inside the distance victory for the impressive 21-year-old Garcia. Fourth loss in a row for Lopez

Navarro vs. Camacho

Navarro wipes out overmatched Camacho in one round. Navarro connected with a left hook inside that shook Camacho. He continued to hunt Camacho down blocking or ignoring punches from Camacho before sending him down with a left hook to the body. Navarro had already climbed on the ropes to celebrate but Camacho just managed to beat the count. Navarro attacked again and another left hook to the body sent Camacho down and after starting the count the referee just waived the fight over. The 20-year-old Navarro, a former US Youth champion and US champion silver medallist who was runner-up at the US Olympic Trials for Paris looks a very good prospect. Camacho has lost five times by KO/TKO.

August 9

Mexico City, Mexico: Fly: Angel Ayala (18-0) W KO 6 Dave Apolinario (20-1). Super Fly: Argi Cortes (27-4-2) W TKO 9 Salvador Juarez (19-9-2).

Ayala vs. Apolinario

Ayala wins the vacant IBF title with sixth round kayo of Filipino Apolinario.

Round 1

Southpaw Apolinario was probing with his right jab and then followed it up with a sharp right hook. When Ayala missed with a right Apolinario darted in quickly and landed a good combination then broke through with some more hooks. Ayala could not find his range and a right sent him across the ring to the ropes.

Score:10-9 Apolinario

Round 2

Ayala was throwing lots of jabs making use of his longer reach and blunting Apolinario’s attacks. He was following through with rights and not giving Apolinario the chance to get on the front foot and was dancing away when Apolinario did come forward. Apolinario did land one good left but it was Ayala’s round

Score: 10-9 Ayala TIED 19-19

Round 3

Ayala used his jab to force Apolinario to the ropes and then landed a couple of hooks. Once again Ayala was using his jab to break Apolinario’s rhythm and evading Apolinario’s attacks. Apolinario had some success but Ayala finished the round strongly driving Apolinario to the ropes with straight rights and a left hook.

Score: 10-9 Ayala Ayala 29-28

Round 4

Ayala had his jab working again and then drove forward forcing Apolinario back and scoring with a straight right and a couple of body punches. Ayala forced Apolinario back undern a barrage of hooks and held inside when Apolinario countered. They stood and swapped punches before the bell with Ayala landing the better shots.

Score:10-9 Ayala Ayala 39-37

Round 5

Ayala was dominating the exchanges but a low punch saw the action stopped and Apolinario give some recovery time. When the action resumed there was a ferocious exchange of punches with both having some success but then Ayala dominated again with his jab keeping Apolinario off balance and keeping Apolinario busy defending instead of attacking.

Score: 10-9 Ayala Ayala 49-36

Round 6

Apolinario staged a couple of wild attacks and then Ayala dug in a right to the body. Apolinario took a couple of steps back and then dropped to one knee. He was up at eight and then charged at Ayala firing opunches but Ayala took over throwing hooks to the body from bothn hands. A left to the body stiffened Apolinario legs and Ayala battered him with shots until he fell to his knees and was counted out.

Ayala had won a close points decision over Felix Alvarado in October so got the title chance when Jesse Rodriguez vacated the title earlier this year. Apolinario, a former undefeated IBO champion, was No 3 with the IBF.

Cortes vs. Juarez

Cortes gets a win over Juarez who is unable to continue after the eighth round due to damage around both eyes. In punch-for-punch action the first four rounds were even. Cortes had a strong fifth with a growing swelling under Juarez’s right eye but Juarez moved ahead knocking Cortes down with a combination in the sixth. Unfortunately, the swelling under Juarez’s right eye completely closed the eye and his corner pulled him out of the fight at the end of the eighth round. Cortes had lost to Junto Nakatani in a challenge for the WBO title in September. Juarez had won 7 of his last eight fights.

AUGUST 10

Tortuguitas, Argentina Welter: Cristian Ayala (13-2-1) W PTS 10 Guido Romero (8-6-2). Light: Alan Dutra (13-0) W KO 8 Nicolas Blanco (11-3).

Ayala vs. Romero

Ayala retains the Argentinian title with a points win over No 5 rated Romero. The speed, skill and accuracy of Ayala had him comfortable in control over the first four rounds. A right to the head shook Ayala in the fifth and Romero had a good sixth but then Ayala took over again and boxed his way to the unanimous decision on scores of 100-90, 99-91 and 98-92. Fourth win in a row for Ayala. Romero was 6-0-1 in his previous 7 fights including a draw in a challenge for the national middleweight title in June.

Dutra vs. Blanco

Dutra makes a successful defence of the national title with a kayo of Blanco. Dutra found the eccentric tactics of Blanco a problem but once he settled down and used his longer reach to keep Blanco out he was in charge. The referee gave Blanco a standing count in the seventh and Dutra floored him twice in the eighth with Blanco counted out on the second knockdown. Eighth victory by KO/TKO for Dutra who was defending the title for the first time. Third inside the distance loss for Blanco.

Malaga, Spain: Super Welter: Samuel Molina (29-3) W TKO 9 Alvaro Godoy (6-2).

Molina overcomes a rocky third round to stop Godoy. Molina took the first two rounds but was badly shaken by a right in the third. He survived and recovered to drop Godoy in the eighth and was landing heavily in the ninth when Godoy’s corner threw in the towel. Some useful round for Spanish champion Molina. Godoy had won his last four bouts

Fight of the week: (Significance): The win for Leo adds another dimension to the featherweight division that currently lacks excitement

Fight of the week: (Entertainment): Ortiz vs. Bohachuk was a great scrap with honourable mention to Leo vs. Lopez also a good fight with a dramatic finish

Fighter of the week: Angelo Leo for his stunning kayo of Luis Lopez

Punch of the week: You won’t see a batter punch than the Leo left hook that finished Lopez

Upset of the week: None they all went as expected although Leo was a mild outsider

Prospect watch: Lightweight Alan Garcia 15-0 eleven by KO/TKO

Observations

Rosette: To Bob Arum and Oscar De La Hoya for putting on big shows in an otherwise empty weekend. Didn’t really want to be reporting on shows in Timbuctoo

Red Card: Officials at the Ortiz vs. Bohachuk fight. Why did it take nearly four rounds to decided that Bohachuk had scored a knockdown in the first round?

-Do we need a scale for knockdowns. It is a 10-8 whether a guy is knocked off balance or sent down flat on his back. The whole 10-8 for a knockdown is an aberration. How can a fighter score twenty more punches in a round than his opponent but lose the round 10-8 for just one punch? A great legacy Jose. Sanctioning bodies will tell you they have the best officials in the world but those same officials can’t be trusted to assess how a knockdown affects a round. Having the brainpower to do assessments such as that is what they get their fee for.