Christian Mbilli vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko: Fight Details, TV Channel, Date, and Everything We Know
Boxing fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming clash between Christian Mbilli and Sergiy Derevyanchenko. This bout promises to be an exciting showdown between two skilled fighters. Here’s everything you need to know about the fight.
Date and Time
The fight is scheduled for Saturday, August 17, 2024. The event will kick off at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. For fans in the United Kingdom, the action will start at 1:00 AM BST on August 18.
Venue
The fight will take place at the Centre Videotron in Quebec, Canada.
TV Channel and Streaming
United States: The fight will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+3.
United Kingdom: Fans can catch the action on Sky Sports.
Fighter Profiles
Christian Mbilli
Nationality: French
Date of Birth: April 26, 1995
Height: 5’ 8″
Reach: 72.0″
Record: 26-0 (22 KOs)
Sergiy Derevyanchenko
Nationality: Ukrainian
Date of Birth: October 31, 1985
Height: 5’ 9″
Reach: 68″
Record: 15-5 (10 KOs)
Fight Card
The event will feature several exciting matchups across different weight classes:
Super-middleweight: Christian Mbilli vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko
Super-middleweight: Osleys Iglesias vs. Sena Agbeko
Lightweight: Dzmitry Asanau vs. Matias Carlos Adrian Rueda
Heavyweight: Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Guido Vianello
Super-featherweight: Leila Beaudoin vs. Lizbeth Crespo
Lightweight: Abdullah Mason vs. Mike Ohan Jr.
What to Expect
Christian Mbilli, the undefeated Frenchman, will be putting his perfect record on the line against the experienced Ukrainian, Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Mbilli is known for his powerful punches and aggressive style, while Derevyanchenko brings a wealth of experience and resilience to the ring. This fight is expected to be a thrilling contest, with both fighters aiming to make a significant statement.
Make sure to tune in on August 17 to witness this exciting bout!