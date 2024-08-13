Christian Mbilli vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko: Fight Details, TV Channel, Date, and Everything We Know

Boxing fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming clash between Christian Mbilli and Sergiy Derevyanchenko. This bout promises to be an exciting showdown between two skilled fighters. Here’s everything you need to know about the fight.

Date and Time

The fight is scheduled for Saturday, August 17, 2024. The event will kick off at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. For fans in the United Kingdom, the action will start at 1:00 AM BST on August 18.

Venue

The fight will take place at the Centre Videotron in Quebec, Canada.

TV Channel and Streaming

United States: The fight will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+3.

United Kingdom: Fans can catch the action on Sky Sports.

Fighter Profiles

Christian Mbilli

Nationality: French

Date of Birth: April 26, 1995

Height: 5’ 8″

Reach: 72.0″

Record: 26-0 (22 KOs)

Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Nationality: Ukrainian

Date of Birth: October 31, 1985

Height: 5’ 9″

Reach: 68″

Record: 15-5 (10 KOs)

Fight Card

The event will feature several exciting matchups across different weight classes:

Super-middleweight: Christian Mbilli vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Super-middleweight: Osleys Iglesias vs. Sena Agbeko

Lightweight: Dzmitry Asanau vs. Matias Carlos Adrian Rueda

Heavyweight: Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Guido Vianello

Super-featherweight: Leila Beaudoin vs. Lizbeth Crespo

Lightweight: Abdullah Mason vs. Mike Ohan Jr.

What to Expect

Christian Mbilli, the undefeated Frenchman, will be putting his perfect record on the line against the experienced Ukrainian, Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Mbilli is known for his powerful punches and aggressive style, while Derevyanchenko brings a wealth of experience and resilience to the ring. This fight is expected to be a thrilling contest, with both fighters aiming to make a significant statement.

Make sure to tune in on August 17 to witness this exciting bout!