Main Events announce new super bantamweight signing

Main Events announced they have signed Carlos “King Dynamite” Jackson (20-1, 13 KOs) from Atlanta, Georgia, to a multi-fight contract. The super bantamweight was born in Alabama and now resides in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jackson made his pro debut in 2015 and won his first four fights by knockout. He won the WBC FECARBOX Super Bantamweight title in April, 2018 and successfully defended it that November.

He is on a four-fight win streak, the two most recent coming by TKO, following his lone loss in the bubble during the pandemic. He has fought eleven times in the Dominican Republic, once in Colombia and the remaining the USA.

“I feel my career hasn’t gotten the respect it deserves. I fight everyone in front of me, and people sweep my victories under the rug like it’s easy, but we know the truth, said Carlos. “I feel great about signing with Main Events. I have been running this marathon independently for so long, and to finally have a team that believes in me is a great feeling. I’m prepared to show up and show out.”

“The short-term plan is to dominate my division and get a world title shot,” Carlos continued. “Long-term plans are to inspire my family and peers that come from the similar backgrounds and lifestyles I participated in, and show them anything is impossible if you invest in yourself.”

“We love working with fighters that share the same goals as us, which is to get to a world championship,” said Main Events CEO Kathy Duva. “Carlos is not far off from that goal, he has been tested and has passed those tests. I believe he is the right win away from breaking into the top 15, and I believe we will get him to that point in no time.

“Carlos has developed so much in the past few years, every time I mention his name to someone, I always get reminded of the wars he’s had with other fighters like Vivas and Guzman,” said Curtis Williams. “Every time out he shows he is capable of competing with the best of the best. I honestly see Carlos making his way into the Top 5 and competing for the world championship one day. Denzel Washington said it best, “Hard Work, Works Right?”, and Carlos Jackson Works harder than anyone else I know.

“Carlos working with Main Events is the final ingredient he needs in his career right now. When you think of Main Events, you think about fighters like Holyfield, Lewis, Whitaker, Gatti, Vargas and Bivol. These are some of the best guys the sport of boxing has ever seen. From the past to the present, I can’t wait to see what Main Events can do with Carlos Jackson.”

Carlos’ mom is from Panama and his father from Atlanta. They met in the military. He has two brothers and one sister.

Carlos, a known street fighter in the Atlanta area, had his younger brother pass away when he was 22. “When my bother passed, I lost all motivation in my life and my dad told me I should take up boxing and that’s how this chapter of my life began.”