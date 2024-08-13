Mike “Bad Man” Ohan, Jr. to take on Undefeated prospect Abdullah Mason

Former New England Welterweight Champion Mike “Bad Man” Ohan, Jr. (19-2, 9 KOs) has stepped up once again, accepting an offer to fight undefeated, highly-touted prospect Abdullah Mason (14-0, 12 KOs), this Saturday night (Aug. 17) on a Top Rank card at Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Canada.

Ohan, Jr. meets Mason in an eight-round bout at a 137-pound catchweight on a Top Rank and Eye of the Tiger event headlined by Christian Mbilli vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Ohan Jr. vs. Mason will be exclusively streamed live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET.

“Mike is and has always been willing to step up when called upon to take the big fights on the big

stage,” Ohan, Jr.’s promoter Chris Traietti (Granite Chin Promotions) said. “This fight with Mason further proves that. Mike is always in the gym so when we got the call to take this fight on three weeks’ notice, it was no issue. He is a real professional both in and out of the gym, and this Saturday the boxing world is going to witness an upset.”

Fighting out of Holbrook, Massachusetts, the 30-year-old Ohan, Jr. is the son of a retired boxer, Mike “Bad Man” Ohan, Sr., who was a regular sparring partner for Hall of Famer Marvelous Marvin Hagler during the 1980s.

Ohan, Jr. last fought a year ago, winning an eight-round unanimous decision over Harry Gigliotti (9-4).

A slick southpaw with pop, the 20-year-old Mason was a celebrated amateur boxer from Cleveland. His promoter, Top Rank, has him on the fast track in the pro ranks as this is his fourth fight of 2024, the most recent a third-round technical knockout of 20-5-1 Luis Lebron this past July 6th.

“”I’m very seasoned and ready to show Top Rank what I’m all about,” Ohan, Jr. commented. “Don’t blink!”