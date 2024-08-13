Ryan Garcia is being targeted by Blair Cobbs as he Eyes Return to the Ring in 2024

Welterweight Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (17-1-1, 10 KOs), managed by Greg Hannley, President of Prince Ranch Boxing, is gearing up for a return to the ring before the end of 2024. Cobbs, who is promoted by the legendary Don King, is coming off the most monumental victory of his career, a 10-round unanimous decision victory against multiple division world champion Adrien Broner.

Cobbs is ready to take on any of the top contenders or world champions in the welterweight division. His ultimate goal is a high-stakes showdown with Ryan Garcia upon Garcia’s return from suspension.

“I’m ready to fight anyone who dares to step in the ring with me,” said Cobbs. “I’ve proven myself against Broner, and now I’m looking for bigger challenges. I want the top contenders, the world champions, and ultimately, I want to destroy Ryan Garcia when he comes back.”

Greg Hannley is working diligently with Don King to secure Cobbs’ next big fight. “We’re in close discussions with Don King to determine the best path forward for Blair. He’s on the cusp of major opportunities, and we’re committed to making the most strategic moves for his career.”

“I’m more motivated than ever,” concluded Cobbs, who trains in Las Vegas with coach Justin Gamber. “I want to destroy Ryan Garcia when he returns to the ring. I’m going to put a beating on that boy if we ever fight. I’m not backing down from anyone. This is my time, and I’m ready to show the world what I’m capable of.”