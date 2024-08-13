Terence Crawford Vacates WBA Welterweight Title, Elevates Brian Norman Jr. to Full Champion

In a surprising turn of events, unbeaten American boxer Terence Crawford has vacated his WBA welterweight world title. This decision has paved the way for his compatriot, Brian Norman Jr., to be elevated from interim to full world champion status.

Crawford, who has held multiple world championships in three weight classes, made the announcement earlier this week. His decision to vacate the title is seen as a strategic move, possibly hinting at a shift in weight class or a focus on securing high-profile fights in the near future.

Brian Norman Jr., often referred to as “The Assassin,” has been making waves in the boxing world with his impressive performances. His elevation to full champion status is a testament to his hard work and dedication. Norman Jr. expressed his gratitude and excitement, stating, “This is a dream come true. I’ve worked tirelessly for this moment, and I’m ready to take on all challengers.”

The boxing community has been abuzz with reactions to this development. Many see this as an opportunity for Norman Jr. to solidify his place among the elite in the welterweight division. Fans are eagerly anticipating his first title defense, which promises to be a thrilling encounter.

As for Crawford, his next move remains a topic of speculation. Whether he aims to conquer another weight class