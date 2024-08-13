Undefeated Lightweight Sean Mason is Ready to Get Back on Track After a Long Layoff

Boxlab Promotions’ undefeated lightweight prospect, Sean Mason (12-0, 9 KOs), who made a triumphant return to the ring after an 18-month layoff, is ready to get his career back on track by staying busy. In his last fight he scored a spectacular 4th round knockout victory over Thomas Guillemette (8-2, 4 KOs). The scheduled 6-round bout took place at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando as part of MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects 7 card in late July 2024. Mason delivered a brutal left hook to the body, leaving Guillemette unable to continue.

“It felt great to shake off the rust and get back in the ring after being out for so long,” said Mason, who was born and raised in Orlando, FL, which is home base for Boxlab Promotions. “The layoff was tough, but I stayed in shape and focused. Now, I’m ready to stay active, climb the rankings, and show everyone that I’m still here.”

“Sean Mason is a special fighter with power in both hands,” said Amaury Piedra, President of Boxlab Promotions. “His ability to end fights with a single punch is what makes him a rising star in the lightweight division. We plan to keep him busy for the rest of the year and continue his journey to the top.”

Mason, who has a strong fan base in his hometown of Orlando, is eager to stay active and take on new challenges. “I’ve been working hard even during the layoff, and I’m ready to fight anyone. It’s always a great feeling to perform in front of my home crowd in Orlando, and I can’t wait to be back in the ring soon.”