Yoshiki Takei vs. Daigo Higa: Fight Details, TV Channel, Date, and Everything We Know

Boxing enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the upcoming bout between Yoshiki Takei and Daigo Higa. This fight promises to be an electrifying contest between two talented fighters. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.
Date and Time
The fight is set for Tuesday, September 3, 2024. The event will begin at 3:30 AM ET / 12:30 AM PT. For fans in the United Kingdom, the action will start at 8:30 AM BST.
Venue
The fight will take place at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.
TV Channel and Streaming
United States: The fight will be broadcast live on ESPN+1.
United Kingdom: Fans can watch the fight on Sky Sports1.
Fighter Profiles
Yoshiki Takei
Nationality: Japanese
Date of Birth: July 16, 1996
Height: 5’ 7″
Reach: 68″
Record: 9-0 (8 KOs)1
Daigo Higa
Nationality: Japanese
Date of Birth: August 9, 1995
Height: 5’ 4″
Reach: 64″
Record: 21-2-1 (19 KOs)
Fight Card
The event will feature several exciting matchups across different weight classes:
Bantamweight: Yoshiki Takei vs. Daigo Higa
Super Bantamweight: Naoya Inoue vs. TJ Doheny
Welterweight: Jin Sasaki vs. Qamil Balla
Super Lightweight: Ismael Barroso vs. Andy Hiraoka
Super Bantamweight: Toshiki Shimomachi vs. Ryuya Tsugawa.
What to Expect
Yoshiki Takei, the undefeated rising star, will defend his WBO bantamweight title against the experienced Daigo Higa. Takei is known for his powerful punches and impressive knockout rate, while Higa brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record to the ring. This fight is expected to be a thrilling contest, with both fighters aiming to make a significant impact.
Make sure to tune in on September 3 to witness this exciting bout!