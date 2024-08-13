Yoshiki Takei vs. Daigo Higa: Fight Details, TV Channel, Date, and Everything We Know

Boxing enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the upcoming bout between Yoshiki Takei and Daigo Higa. This fight promises to be an electrifying contest between two talented fighters. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Date and Time

The fight is set for Tuesday, September 3, 2024. The event will begin at 3:30 AM ET / 12:30 AM PT. For fans in the United Kingdom, the action will start at 8:30 AM BST.

Venue

The fight will take place at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

TV Channel and Streaming

United States: The fight will be broadcast live on ESPN+1.

United Kingdom: Fans can watch the fight on Sky Sports1.

Fighter Profiles

Yoshiki Takei

Nationality: Japanese

Date of Birth: July 16, 1996

Height: 5’ 7″

Reach: 68″

Record: 9-0 (8 KOs)1

Daigo Higa

Nationality: Japanese

Date of Birth: August 9, 1995

Height: 5’ 4″

Reach: 64″

Record: 21-2-1 (19 KOs)

Fight Card

The event will feature several exciting matchups across different weight classes:

Bantamweight: Yoshiki Takei vs. Daigo Higa

Super Bantamweight: Naoya Inoue vs. TJ Doheny

Welterweight: Jin Sasaki vs. Qamil Balla

Super Lightweight: Ismael Barroso vs. Andy Hiraoka

Super Bantamweight: Toshiki Shimomachi vs. Ryuya Tsugawa.

What to Expect

Yoshiki Takei, the undefeated rising star, will defend his WBO bantamweight title against the experienced Daigo Higa. Takei is known for his powerful punches and impressive knockout rate, while Higa brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record to the ring. This fight is expected to be a thrilling contest, with both fighters aiming to make a significant impact.

Make sure to tune in on September 3 to witness this exciting bout!