Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua: Fight Details, TV Channel, Date, and Everything We Know

The highly anticipated heavyweight clash between Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua is set to be a thrilling encounter. Here’s everything you need to know about the fight:

Date and Venue

The fight is scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2024. It will take place at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, England.

TV Channel and Streaming

The fight will be broadcast live on DAZN. DAZN is available on various platforms, including Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android and iOS devices, Smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

Fight Card

The main event will feature Daniel Dubois defending his IBF heavyweight title against Anthony Joshua. The undercard includes several exciting matchups:

Anthony Cacace vs. Josh Warrington for the IBF super featherweight title

Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson for the interim WBO light heavyweight title

Liam Smith vs. Josh Kelly in a middleweight bout

Mark Chamberlain vs. Josh Padley in a lightweight bout

Background and Stakes

This fight is significant for both fighters. Anthony Joshua, a former two-time unified heavyweight champion, is looking to reclaim his status after a series of ups and downs in his career. Joshua has won four straight fights since his losses to Oleksandr Usyk, including a knockout win against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou1.

Daniel Dubois, on the other hand, is the current IBF heavyweight champion. Dubois has been on a redemption path since his loss to Joe Joyce in 2020. He recently won the IBF title after defeating Filip Hrgovic and is now set for his first title defense against Joshua.

What to Expect

Fans can expect a high-stakes, action-packed fight. Joshua’s experience and power will be pitted against Dubois’ youth and determination. Both fighters have a lot to prove, making this a must-watch event for boxing enthusiasts.

Make sure to mark your calendars for September 21 and tune in to DAZN to catch all the action live from Wembley Stadium!