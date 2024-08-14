Yoshiki Toshiki Shimomachi vs Ryuya Tsugawa: Fight Details, TV Channel, Date, and Everything We Know

Boxing fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming bout between Yoshiki Toshiki Shimomachi and Ryuya Tsugawa. This highly anticipated fight is set to take place on September 3, 2024, at the Ariake Arena in Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan.

Fight Overview

Date and Time: The fight is scheduled for Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 07:00 AM ET.

Location: Ariake Arena, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan.

Weight Class: Super Bantamweight (122 lbs).

Title on the Line: Japanese Super Bantamweight Title.

Fighters’ Profiles

Toshiki Shimomachi:

Record: 18 wins, 1 loss, 3 draws.

Height: 5’10″ (179 cm).

Weight: 122 lbs (55.3 kg).

Reach: 68.5″ (174 cm).

Nationality: Japanese.

Ryuya Tsugawa:

Record: 13 wins, 1 loss.

Height: 5’7″ (171 cm).

Weight: 122 lbs (55.3 kg).

Nationality: Japanese.

Broadcast Information

The fight will be part of the Inoue vs. Doheny event, which will be broadcast live. Specific TV channels and streaming platforms have not yet been confirmed, but fans can expect coverage on major sports networks and boxing streaming services. Keep an eye on official announcements for the most accurate broadcast details.

What to Expect

This fight promises to be an exciting clash between two highly skilled fighters. Shimomachi, with his height and reach advantage, will look to use his technical skills to maintain distance and control the pace of the fight. Tsugawa, known for his power and aggressive style, will aim to close the distance and land significant blows.

Both fighters have impressive records and are known for their dedication and hard work in the ring. This bout is expected to be a thrilling contest that could go either way, making it a must-watch for boxing enthusiasts.

Stay tuned for more updates as the fight date approaches, and make sure to mark your calendars for what promises to be an unforgettable event in the world of boxing.