110 rounds over seven hours and 19 minutes; The worlds longest boxing match: Andy Bowen vs Jack Burke

The Epic Battle of Andy Bowen and Jack Burke: A Historic Boxing Match

In the annals of boxing history, few matches are as legendary as the bout between Andy Bowen and Jack Burke. This epic encounter, which took place on April 6, 1893, at the Olympic Club in New Orleans, Louisiana, is remembered as the longest boxing match in history, lasting an astonishing 110 rounds over seven hours and 19 minutes.

Andy Bowen: The Iron Man of Boxing

Andy Bowen, born on May 3, 1867, in New Orleans, was a formidable lightweight boxer known for his resilience and tenacity. Bowen began his boxing career in 1887 and quickly made a name for himself with an undefeated streak in his first 14 fights. His fighting spirit earned him the nickname “Iron Bowen,” and he became a local hero in New Orleans.

Jack Burke: The Fearless Contender

Jack Burke, born on January 1, 1869, was another prominent figure in the boxing world. Known for his skill and determination, Burke was a respected boxer who had trained many fighters before stepping into the ring himself. His decision to fight Bowen came after the original opponent dropped out, showcasing his readiness to face any challenge.

The Historic Match

The match between Bowen and Burke was initially scheduled for a different opponent, but Burke stepped in as a replacement. The fight began at 9:00 pm and continued into the early hours of the next day. Both fighters displayed incredible endurance and determination, with neither willing to concede defeat.

As the rounds progressed, the physical toll on both men became evident. Burke broke all the bones in his hands, and both fighters were exhausted to the point where they could barely stand. By the 108th round, the referee, John Duffy, decided that if no winner emerged in the next two rounds, the match would be declared a no contest. Ultimately, neither fighter could continue, and the match was ruled a draw.

Aftermath and Legacy

The aftermath of the fight was severe for both men. Burke was bedridden for several weeks due to his injuries, and Bowen continued to fight a few more matches before his untimely death in 1894 from injuries sustained in a bout against Kid Lavigne. Despite the physical toll, the match cemented their places in boxing history.

The Bowen-Burke fight remains a testament to the incredible endurance and spirit of early boxers. It also highlighted the need for more humane rules in boxing, leading to the adoption of the Queensberry Rules, which are still in use today.