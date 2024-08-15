Sebastian & Gabriela Fundora To Attend Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Weekend

History making siblings, Unified WBC and WBO Super Welterweight Champion Sebastian Fundora and his sister, IBF Flyweight World Champion Gabriela Fundora, will be in attendance at the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame’s 8th Annual Awards & Induction Weekend to be held at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on On September 27th – September 29th.

The hard-punching duo will attend the “Opening Bell VIP Cocktail Reception” at The Balcony inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, to meet-and-greet with fans in attendance and participate in the weekend festivities during the yearly celebration of Atlantic City’s rich boxing history.

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2024 inductees include: James “Buster” Douglas, Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez, Paul Williams, Gerry Cooney, Mark Breland, Sharmba Mitchell, Tyrone Mitchell Frazier, Mario Maldonado and Eva Jones-Young in the fighter category, James “Buddy” McGirt, Bruce Blair, the Fundoras’ promoter Sampson Lewkowicz, Eric Bottjer, Randy Gordon, Guy Gargan in the Contributor category with posthumous awards presented to Howard Davis Jr., Jay Larkin, and Eddie Cotton.

Eric Seelig, George Godfrey and Joey Giardello will also be honored as pioneers of the sport.

For more information, please visit acbhof.com

Tickets can be purchased for Awards & Induction Ceremony by visiting: Ticketmaster | ticket prices are: $125.00 & $60.00 please visit our website for all event tickets, room reservations and full event schedule and itinerary at: www.acbhof.com

A special thanks to our sponsors and supporters: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Boardwalk Resorts – Flagship Hotel, Mayor Marty Small Sr., City of Atlantic City, Bare Knuckle Fighting Champions, Hard Hitting Promotions, Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, The Irish Pub-Atlantic City, D’Arcy Johnson Day-Lawyers, O.C.E.A.N Inc; Community Action Partnership & Atlantic City PAL, Sampson Boxing, Quail Hill Realty-Smithville, Holman Wealth Management, Tennessee Ave Tobacco Company, Sparbar LTD, Patrick Killian Arts, SiSi Hollywood, Guzman Gloves, Adams Boxing, WBC, IBF, Icons of Boxing Memorabilia and Fight Night Apparel

For more information, visit the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame’s website at: www.acbhof.com