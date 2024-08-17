Junior ‘The Young God’ Younan will defend his Super Middleweight title at Rockin’ Fights 48

Junior ‘The Young God’ Younan will defend his Super Middleweight title at...

Star Boxing’s undefeated prodigy

Junior ‘The Young God’ Younan will defend his Super Middleweight title, when he squares off with undefeated Luzlim Bajrami, in a 10-round title bout at

Rockin’ Fights 48 at The Paramount in Huntington, New York.

The card is the latest in the highly acclaimed series promoted by

Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.

Younan, 28 of Brooklyn is 20-0-1 with 12 knockouts. Younan made his Star Boxing debut on May 11th and captured the WBA Continental American Gold Super Middleweight crown, with a first-round stoppage of Ricardo Luna at The Paramount Theater.

Bajrami, 26 a tough Macedonian now living in Hamburg, Germany is 9-0 with four knockouts. Bajrami, who has a win over previously undefeated Janne Rantanen, will be making his United States debut and is coming off a win over 74 fight veteran Milos Janjanin on June 1st in Germany.

Thrilling Undercard:

The undercard will also have a host of enticing matchups.

In yet another fight between undefeated prospects Mexican sensation Erick Perez takes on Bronxite Joseph Elzey in Battle of undefeated Super Bantamweights.

A fan favorite from New Jersey, Perez is thrilled to represent his heritage on Mexican Independence weekend. With his trademark “El Canete” headband, the undefeated Perez (2-0, 1 KO) resembles a miniature Canelo and rocked the Paramount in his last two appearances there with his Mexican fighting style.

Elzey, who has an identical record of 2-0 with one knockout, will be looking to continue to momentum after defeating previously undefeated Miguel Roman (4-0) on June 15th in Atlantic City. The Perez-Elzey fight figures to be a thriller.

In a six-round super middleweight bout, fan favorite, FDNY Firefighter, Louis Maietta (4-4-2, 1 KO) of Bronx, New York takes on Jeremiah Truhlar (1-4-2) of Temple, Texas, who is a US Army flamethrower.

In highly anticipated 6 round bout, Star Boxing’s Ronny Reyes (4-1, 1 KO) of New York City takes on undefeated Yan Carlos Perez (2-0, 2 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in a featherweight bout.

Undefeated Rodrigo Marte (3-0, 2 KOs) of the Dominican Republic takes on Italy’s Yacouba Said (3-1) in a featherweight bout.

David Malul of Queens, New York will make his pro debut against Lucien Hannah

(0-1) of Kingston, New York in a four-round junior middleweight bout.

Tickets for this action-packed night of boxing range from $50 to $200 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com