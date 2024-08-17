World Boxing receives post-Olympic boost with announcement of five new member National Federations

The National Federations for boxing in Chinese Taipei, Pakistan, Bhutan, Fiji and Ecuador have become the latest five countries to join World Boxing, the new International Federation which has been established to ensure that boxing remains at the heart of the Olympic Movement.

The new additions provide a significant boost to World Boxing in the aftermath of the 2024 Olympic Games and mean it now has 42-member National Federations covering all of the five Continents that compete in international boxing.

Further membership announcements are expected in the coming weeks after World Boxing’s leaders held a series of meetings with the heads of multiple National Federations in the course of the recent boxing tournament at Paris 2024.

Chinese Taipei, Pakistan, Bhutan, Fiji and Ecuador have all completed a rigorous application process to join World Boxing. They are deemed to be in good standing and, through their statutes and operating processes, able to demonstrate:

• A transparent and open election process for the appointment of office bearing roles

• The existence and operation of WADA-recognized anti-doping policies and processes

• Evidence of a structured, dispute resolution and appeals process that is either fully independent or subject to external input

• Formal recognition by either their National Olympic Committee (NOC) or Ministry for Sport

• A solid national and international boxing sports program

The President of World Boxing, Boris van der Vorst, said: “I am very happy to welcome Chinese Taipei, Pakistan, Bhutan, Fiji and Ecuador to World Boxing and look forward to working closely with each of them in our efforts to ensure that boxing remains at the heart of the Olympic movement.

“My colleagues and I at World Boxing had a very productive two weeks at the recent Olympic Games in Paris when we met the leaders of many National Federations, and I am very confident that we will continue to receive more membership applications in the coming weeks.

“It is clear there is a huge appetite for change in international boxing and that many National Federations now recognize the only way we can ensure that boxing has a future within the Olympic Movement is by joining World Boxing.”

World Boxing was launched in April 2023 and aims to keep Boxing in the Olympic Games. On 7 May 2024, it held the first formal meeting with the IOC which signaled the start of formal collaboration aimed at establishing a pathway for boxing to remain in the Olympic Games.

Further information on World Boxing is available at www.worldboxing.org.