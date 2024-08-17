Yungblud Receives Custom Boxing Outfit from Renowned Boxing Designer Javier Zinzun

In an unexpected and heartfelt moment, artist Yungblud was surprised with a one-of-a-kind custom boxing outfit designed by Javier Zinzun, famously known as “The World’s Number One Boxing Designer” and the creative force behind “I Got My Own Back.” The surprise took place during Yungblud’s recent guitar unveiling event, part of his exciting collaboration with Guitar Center.

Yungblud, who has been training in boxing with professional fighter Chris Van Heerden, was unaware that Zinzun had caught wind of his newfound passion for the sport. In response, Zinzun designed a luxurious boxing outfit infused with punk rock style, featuring artwork personally created by Yungblud. The final result was nothing short of stunning, capturing the artist’s unique essence and style.

When the outfit was unveiled, Yungblud’s reaction was one of pure excitement. “I f*ckin’ love it, bro!” he exclaimed, expressing his gratitude for the thoughtful and personal gift. The moment was made even more special as Zinzun and Yungblud embraced, surrounded by an audience of family, friends, and fans who had gathered to witness the unveiling of Yungblud’s latest guitar.

As soon as he tried on the robe, Yungblud couldn’t resist showing off some shadowboxing moves, further highlighting the connection between his music and his newfound love for boxing. The moment marked another milestone in Zinzun’s illustrious career, showcasing his ability to merge fashion, art, and sport in a way that resonates deeply with his clients.

Both Javier Zinzun and Yungblud are passionate advocates for mental health, making this collaboration even more meaningful. For more information on “I Got My Own Back” and to explore Zinzun’s journey and designs, visit the official Instagram @igotmyownbackfighter or the website igotmyownback.com. Here, you can discover Zinzun’s extensive work with top athletes and celebrities, as he continues to bring his visionary fashion sense to the world of boxing and beyond.