Christian Mbilli vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko: Fight Results and Analysis

On August 18, 2024, boxing fans witnessed an intense showdown between **Christian Mbilli** and **Sergiy Derevyanchenko** at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada. This bout was a significant test for Mbilli, who aimed to solidify his position as a top contender in the super middleweight division.

Mbilli’s Dominant Performance

Christian Mbilli, known for his aggressive style and powerful punches, entered the ring with an unbeaten record of 27-0, including 23 knockouts. From the opening bell, Mbilli showcased his relentless pressure and superior technique. He consistently landed powerful combinations, keeping Derevyanchenko on the defensive.

Derevyanchenko’s Resilience

Despite suffering a torn left bicep in the third round, Sergiy Derevyanchenko displayed remarkable toughness¹. Fighting with one hand, he managed to stay competitive, landing counterpunches and showing his experience. However, Mbilli’s relentless assault proved too much for the Ukrainian veteran.

The Judges’ Scores

After ten rounds of action, the judges scored the fight unanimously in favor of Mbilli with scores of 100-90, 99-91, and 98-92. This victory not only preserved Mbilli’s unbeaten record but also earned him the WBC Continental Americas and WBA International super middleweight titles.

Post-Fight Reactions

In his post-fight interview, Mbilli expressed his desire to face the top fighters in the division, including a potential showdown with Canelo Alvarez. “I want my fight with the number one,” Mbilli stated confidently, signaling his readiness for bigger challenges ahead.

Looking Ahead

With this victory, Christian Mbilli has firmly established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the super middleweight division. His performance against Derevyanchenko demonstrated his skill, power, and determination, making him a fighter to watch in the coming months.