Golden Boy Promotions announce signing of undefeated junior middleweight prospect Jordan “The Patriot” Panthen

Golden Boy Promotions announced today the signing of undefeated junior middleweight prospect Jordan “The Patriot” Panthen (9-0, 8 KOs). A top prospect fighter, Panthen won a USA National Championship and the National Golden Gloves as an amateur, then turned pro in the summer of 2022.

“I’m very excited to sign with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions,” said Jordan Panthen. “They have big plans to provide me with the best opportunities towards becoming The Next American Champion!”

“The super welterweight division is the hottest in all of boxing right now, and with the signing of Jordan Panthen, Golden Boy has added yet another blue-chip prospect to the mix,” said Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “With 8 KOs in his 9 wins, an undefeated record and a growing fan base in Southern California, expect to see “The Patriot” appear often on Golden Boy cards going forward.”

Hawaiian native Jordan Panthen (9-0, 8 KOs) is based in Los Angeles, CA and trains at the famed Brickhouse Boxing Gym. The Next American Champion, he is under the tutelage of renowned trainer Julian Chua, sparring with many top world class fighters based in Southern California. Since turning professional two years ago, the hard-hitting Panthen has quickly impressed, turning heads across the country with his show-stopping knockouts.

Utilizing his aggressive Golovkin-esque style of cutting off the ring combined with a stellar body attack, Panthen has scored three quick knockouts in 2024 at The Hanger in Costa Mesa, CA. The victories took place in front of record-breaking, sell-out crowds including numerous world champions and top contenders in attendance cheering him on. Panthen is a very proud American, wearing the country’s colors into the ring and using his platform to support the troops and first responders who bravely dedicate their lives for our freedom. Following a short but very successful amateur career, Panthen took a couple years away from boxing to work as a cowboy living the life of his hero, John Wayne, in Arizona and Colorado.