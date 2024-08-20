Grandy Twins’ Homecoming: Featuring the Return of Bryant Jennings and Isaiah Johnson – This Saturday at The Met Philadelphia!

Grandy Twins’ Homecoming: Featuring the Return of Bryant Jennings and Isaiah Johnson...

A massive night of boxing comes to the Met Philadelphia on Saturday night, August 24 RDR Promotions rising star Isaiah Johnson (9-0, 7 KOs) of Sicklerville, NJ takes on the always-tough Andrew Rodgers (9-12-3, 3 KOs) of Elkhart, Indiana in a super lightweight bout.

The card is promoted by DRCO and RDR Promotions.

A huge undercard has been assembled that will feature many of the top prosects in the area.

Former world heavyweight title challenger Bryant Jennings (24-4, 14 KOs) of Philadelphia returns to the ring after a five-year hiatus as he takes on Joel Caudle (9-8-2, 6 KOs) of North Carolina in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds.

Also in eight-round bouts,. Avious Griffin 14-0, 13 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tennessee takes on William Jackson (13-4-2, 5 KO) of Cincinnati in a welterweight bout.

In a six-round fight, Erron Peterson (6-0-1, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA battles Ashton Sykes 6-7, 2 KOs) of Columbia, Maryland in a middleweight fight.

In Four-round Bouts:

RDR Fighter Rashan Adams (7-1, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia fights debuting Harold McQueen of Lake Worth, Florida in a super featherweight bout.

RDR Fighter Nimal Farmer (5-0, 4 KOs) of Lindenwold, NJ takes on Maurice Clemons (3-6, 1 KO) in a welterweight bout.

Super featherweight Jabril Noble (5-0, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Nasir Mickens (2-4, 1 KO) of Philadelphia in a rematch.

Nasheed H. Smith (3-0, 2 KOs) of Washington, DC battles Christopher Brooker (16-14, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia in a light heavyweight fight.

Lemar Smith (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights Christopher Ortiz (0-0-1) of Las Piedras, Puerto Rico in a super lightweight bout.

Steven Grandy (1-0, 1 KO) of Houston takes on an opponent to be named in a super featherweight bout. Grandy’s twin brother Daniel Grandy (1-0, 1 KO) of Houston takes on Jak Johnson (1-4) of Newcastle, England in a super featherweight bout. The Grandy twins are 17 years-old and turned pro at 16.

Quincy Williams (2-0, 2 KOs) of Washington, DC takes on pro debuting Muzamir Semuddu. Semudddu was a Bronze Medal winner in the All-African Games representing his home country of Uganda.

Welterweight Tyreem Haywood (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia takes on Deo Kizito (3-6, 2 KOs) of Baltimore

Pro debuting super bantamweight Samaj Justice of Philadelphia will take on Joseph K Adorno Del Valle (0-1-1) of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico.

Tickets are now on sale beginning at $40.

https://concerts.livenation.com/event/020060CEBAC75225

The fight card will be streamed live on TrillerTV and BXNGTV.com.