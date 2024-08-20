“I’m here to dominate” Ryan Daye on his WBC Australasia title shot

This Friday, DragonFire Promotions takes to Perth City once again for Thunderdome 47.

The main event of the evening features a highly anticipated fight between the undefeated Ryan Daye and the always tough Fano Kori for the WBC Silver Australasian Super Welterweight title.

When speaking to Daye, he said he was ready to go for the biggest fight in his boxing journey so far.

“I’m feeling super excited” Daye said, “I’m confident, I’m ready, I’ve done my preparation and it’s just a countdown game now. I’m ready to go.”

Despite having only four fights, the undefeated Daye has already earned a shot at a WBC title. A positive result for either fighter would further enhance their reputations.

Daye says that he feels that the title is extra motivation for him to get the victory this Friday, as well as a reminder of the dedication he has given the sport in his near two-year journey.

“[The belt] definitely puts a lot of skin in the game for me” Daye told “that is half the reason why I put myself through what I’ve done for this camp. I want to win that belt and bring it home.

“It shows my dedication and the hard work I’m putting into the sport and how seriously I’m taking it

“I’m not fighting to play around or for a bit of fun. Don’t get me wrong, I do have fun while I’m doing it, but I’m not boxing just to participate, I’m here to dominate.

“I’m super excited and grateful for the opportunity I’ve had through Tony [Tolj] and DragonFire boxing. I’m ready to get what’s mine.”

Standing in Ryan’s way is Fano Kori who has stepped into the ring with some of the best boxers in Australia, with names such as Ben Mahoney and Keon Mazoudier on his resume.

Daye will be familiar with Kori as he fought his teammate Jordan LaRuccia in September last year in a losing effort. The Aussie looks to take inspiration from LaRuccia in what he believes could be a tough test.

“I know it’s going to be a hard fight” Daye said, “he’s durable, he’s well respected and he’s got the experience.

“I’m ready for the eight rounds, we’ll see where I’m at, but I’m ready for whatever he’s going to bring and I’ll adapt on the night.”

Although he is not looking past his tough opponent, Daye stated that he wanted to stay busy for the next calendar year.

“I want to get through this fight first and we’ll see what arises” Daye said, “as for my goals for 2025 I want to stay busy.

“I’m definitely going to fight again before the end of this year, then for next year I want to stay active and give myself opportunities.”

Ryan Daye fights Fano Kori at the Metro City Night Club on August 23rd