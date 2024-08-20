Javon “Wanna” Walton Set to Battle Erik Hanley in Co-Main Event at Most Valuable Prospects 8

MVP today announced that 18-year-old boxing prodigy and actor Javon “Wanna” Walton (1-0-1, 1 KO) will be facing professional boxer Erik Hanley (1-1, 1 KO) over 4 rounds at super featherweight in the co-main event of MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects 8. The event will take place on Friday, September 6 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, FL, available globally as part of the DAZN subscription package with Boxlab Promotions serving as the official licensed promoter. The main card of Most Valuable Prospects 8, presented by CELSIUS Live Fit Essential Energy and sponsored by Fansly and Event Ticket Center, will be headlined by a 10-round super lightweight showdown between Boxlab Promotions’ rising Cuban star Kevin Brown (5-0, 3 KOs) and seasoned Puerto Rican contender John Bauza (18-1, 8 KOs) for the WBA Super Lightweight Continental Americas title. Joining the main card will be 26-year-old Dominican talent Hendri “La Bazuca” Cedeno (13-0, 10 KOs) vs. Enriko “Gudan” Gogokhia (13-1-2, 8 KOs) in an 8 round super lightweight fight. The 26-year-old rising Cuban standout Yoelvis “La Joya” Gomez (7-1, 6 KOs) will also compete in an 8 round middleweight fight on the main card. Tickets for Most Valuable Prospects 8 are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

Javon “Wanna” Walton (1-0-1, 1 KO) aims for his second professional win on Friday, September 6. Walton signed with MVP in July 2023 and fought to a split draw in his global debut in MVP’s marquee event in March 2024. As the youngest-ever athlete to sign with Nike’s Jordan Brand, Walton has continued to excel as a boxer. Walton began boxing at the age of four, and at age eight became one of America’s youngest amateur prospects. His skill and hard work earned him the title of multi-time Junior Regional Champion and two-time Junior Olympic national silver medalist. The Atlanta native is also a world-renowned actor who captured international attention with his debut role as the beloved drug dealer “Ashtray” in the HBO Max Emmy-winning series Euphoria starring alongside Hollywood icons Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, and has since continued to co-star in numerous other film and TV titles. He trains under his father and coach, DJ Walton. Walton will now take on 30-year-old professional boxer Erik Hanley (1-1, 1 KO) in the co-main event of Most Valuable Prospects 8. Hanley, a fierce competitor, comes to the ring from Rancho Cordova, California by way of Oceanside, New York, ready to challenge Walton’s rise to professional stardom. Hanley most recently secured a KO victory in the ring in February 2024.

In an 8-round super lightweight bout on the main card, 26-year-old talent Hendri “La Bazuca” Cedeno (13-0, 10 KOs) will take on Enriko “Gudan” Gogokhia (13-1-2, 8 KOs). Cedeno, from La Romana, Dominican Republic, turned professional in May 2021, collecting an impressive 13 wins in just under three years before joining Team Combat League’s Philly Smoke in April 2024. Cedeno is promoted by Boxlab Promotions and now returns to the professional ranks to take on a true test in Gogokhia. The seasoned Gogokhia, a Georgian-born Ukrainian, began his career in kickboxing in Europe before moving to the United States and taking up boxing in 2016. He fights out of Woodland Hills, California and will look to end Cedeno’s undefeated run at Most Valuable Prospects 8.

Also on the main card will be the 26-year-old rising Cuban standout Yoelvis “La Joya” Gomez (7-1, 6 KOs), who will compete in an 8 round middleweight fight against a to-be-announced opponent. Gomez comes to the ring from Las Vegas, Nevada by way of Havana, Cuba following a strong start to his professional career since his professional debut in 2019. A hopeful future title contender, Gomez will seek to demonstrate his knockout power in the ring on Friday, September 6. He is promoted by Boxlab Promotions and Warriors Boxing.

On the preliminary card, top-10 WBA ranked Bree “Bam Bam” Howling (7-0, 2 KOs) will face Hungary’s Beata Dudek (4-3, 4 KOs) in an 8-round bantamweight bout. The 26-year-old Howling comes to the ring from Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Following her professional debut in September 2019, Howling has worked up an impressive undefeated 7-0 record, advancing to #8 on the WBA’s world rankings of top female bantamweight talents. Howling is promoted by Boxlab Promotions and Kings Promotions and now aims to continue her undefeated streak on Friday, September 6. She will take on Beata Dudek, the 31-year-old from Miskolc, Hungary by way of Nové Zámky, Slovakia. Dudek steps into the ring on Friday, September 6 ready to leverage her taller 5’7” stature and knockout power against the smaller 5’4” Howling.

In a 6 round lightweight bout on the preliminary card, 24-year-old Harley “Dennis the Menace” Mederos (6-0, 5 KOs) will take on Russia’s Nikolai Buzolin (9-9-1, 5 KOs). The young talent Mederos comes to the ring from Brooklyn, NY ready to prove he has what it takes to become a title contender. Buzolin, coming to the ring from Brooklyn, NY by way of Tyumen, Russia, will aim to ruin Mederos’s undefeated streak, leveraging his additional professional experience against the younger Mederos.

Returning to the Most Valuable Prospects series will be local talent Antraveous Ingram (7-0, 2 KOs), who will take on Cruse “Hitman” Stewart (8-3, 6 KOs) over 6 rounds at junior middleweight on the preliminary card. Ingram, the 25-year-old from Kissimmee, Florida, most recently took home a unanimous decision victory over Luis Solis on Most Valuable Prospects 6 in May 2024. His opponent, Stewart, comes to the ring from Maple Grove, Minnesota by way of Rock Island, Illinois. Stewart will make his Most Valuable Prospects debut as he looks to leverage his power and experience to earn his ninth professional win.

“Most Valuable Prospects 8 on Friday, September 6 marks the highly anticipated return of Wanna Walton” said Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, co-founders of MVP. “Wanna will be testing himself against a strong fighter in Erik Hanley in the co-main event as he continues to prove his standout star potential and looks to collect his second professional win. We’re proud to feature an incredible women’s fight between Canadian top-ranked WBA contender Bree Howling vs. a relentless athlete in Beata Dudek. As we continue to develop this series and identify the next big names in boxing, we’re excited to welcome back multiple promising talents to the series, including Kevin Hayler Brown in our main event and Antraveous Ingram on our preliminary card. We appreciate Boxlab Promotions, DAZN and CELSIUS for their continued commitment to bringing this incredible night of boxing to Orlando.”

“Caribe Royale is once again excited to be working with MVP to bring this exciting event to Central Florida,” said Amaury Piedra, Managing Director of Caribe Royale Resort and President of Boxlab Promotions. “From top to bottom, this is a stacked card culminating with the WBA title bout featuring a Cuba vs. Puerto Rico battle. In addition, there are great bouts ranging from female prospects to future stars like Yoelvis Gomez, Wanna Walton, and hot local prospect Antraveous Ingram. Caribe Royale prides itself on bringing world class entertainment to Central Florida both for our guests and locals alike, this is just another step in that direction. It’ll be an action packed evening for local attendees and those watching on DAZN as well!”

The Most Valuable Prospects series is produced and marketed by MVP with Boxlab Promotions serving as the official licensed promoter and is distributed globally by DAZN. The eighth event in the series will continue the commitment from MVP co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian to highlight the world’s best up-and-coming boxing talent. All events within Most Valuable Prospects will take place on Friday nights in 2024. CELSIUS Live Fit Essential Energy, maker of lifestyle energy drink, is the exclusive energy drink sponsor of MVP and the Most Valuable Prospects series. Fansly and Event Ticket Center have also joined on to sponsor the Most Valuable Prospects as well.

For more information, follow on X via @MostVPromotions and @DAZNBoxing or on Instagram via @MostValuablePromotions and @DAZNBoxing.