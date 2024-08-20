Matchroom Boxing announce DAZN show as they return to Monaco on December 14

Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and Le Casino de Monte-Carlo are delighted to announce Monte-Carlo Showdown V, an unmissable night of World Championship Boxing, will take place at Salle Des Étoiles at Sporting Monte-Carlo, on Saturday December 14, shown live on DAZN.

Matchroom return to Monaco following a thrilling World Title double-header at the prestigious Casino de Monte-Carlo last November that saw Joe Cordina retain his IBF Super-Featherweight crown against Edward Vazquez and Adrian Curiel rip the IBF Light-Flyweight Title from Sivenathi Nontshinga via a devastating second-round knockout.

Also on last year’s Monte-Carlo Showdown, Ramla Ali avenged her knockout loss to Julisaa Alejandra Guzman, widely outpointing the Mexican over ten rounds, while French Welterweight hope Souleymane Cissokho extended his unbeaten streak by outpointing Isaias Lucero to retain the WBC Silver 147lbs Title.

Some of the biggest names in boxing have featured on the Monte-Carlo Showdown since its inception in 2017, with WBA Light-Heavyweight World Champion Dmitry Bivol, Chinese Heavyweight powerhouse Zhilei Zhang, former women’s pound-for-pound number one fighter Cecilia Braekhus, Heavyweight favourite Derek Chisora and former WBA Super-Flyweight World Champion Kal Yafai all lighting up the principality in years gone by.

An announcement on the card and ticket details for Monte-Carlo Showdown V will follow in due course.

“I’m excited to announce Matchroom Boxing’s return to Monaco for Monte-Carlo Showdown V on December 14,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “We return to the magnificent Salles Des Etoiles for the first time since 2016. The event has become an important date on the Monaco sports and entertainment calendar and fighters, media, broadcasters and fans all love the experience. We will announce the full fight line-up shortly and fans can expect another unmissable evening of World Championship Boxing.”

Much more than just championships, the Monte-Carlo Showdown V promises to be a thrilling spectacle celebrating the Great Art of the Game and the Great Art of Boxing in an exceptional setting.