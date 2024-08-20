Matt Conway Battles James Bernadin for the WBA Regional Lightweight Title on Friday, September 20th

Championship boxing will come to the Wind Creek Event Center on Friday night, September 20th as veterans Matt Conway and James Bernadin duel in an eight-round bout for the WBA Regional Lightweight title.
That bout will top a card promoted by King’s Promotions.
Conway, 29 of Pittsburgh has a record of 22-4 with nine knockouts. The nine-year vet has defeated Zach Kuhn (9-2-1), Victor Abreu (9-2) and Adriano Porfirio Ramirez (10-1). Conway is looking to get back in the win column after losing a decision to Hendri Cedeno on May 31st in Orlando, Florida.
Bernadin of Lancaster, PA is 12-2-1 with six knockouts. The 31-year-old Bernadin is a six-year professional who has garnered wins over Osvaldo Morales (4-0), Edgar Torres (8-2-1), Kenny Robles (9-1) and his most recent outing when he took a split decision over Johnny Spell (8-1) on April 5th at The Wind Creek Event Center.
In an eight-round co-feature, undefeated middleweight Euri Cedeno (9-0-1, 8 KOs) of Reading, PA takes on Aro Schwartz (23-8-1, 15 KOs) of Karlsruhe, Denmark.
Also in eight-round bouts, Julian Gonzalez (14-0-1, 11 KOs) of Reading, PA battles Oscar Barajas (7-9-1,2 KOs) of Toms River, NJ in a super featherweight bout..
Joseph Adorno (19-4-2, 16 KOs) of Allentown, PA fights Luis May (22-18-1) of Cancun, Mexico in a junior welterweight bout.
Brittany Sims (6-3, 3 KOs) of Bethlehem, PA will take on Nancy Franco (19-20-2, 5 KOs) of Jalisco, Mexico in a bantamweight bout.
In Six-round bouts:
Francis Oran (5-1, 2 KOs) of Bethlehem, PA fights Ali Ellis (5-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia in a cruiserweight fight.
Khainell Wheeler (7-5, 6 KOs) of Allentown, PA takes on an opponent to be named in a super middleweight contest.
In four-round bouts, Devon Young (4-0, 3 KOs) of Atlanta squares off with Joseph Bonos (0-6) of Orlando in a heavyweight bout.
In a battle of the “Bethlehem Heavyweight Championship”, Adam Atiyeh (1-0) takes on Mike Liberto
Tickets are now on sale for $150, $100, $75 and $50 at ticketmaster.com
