Home Boxing News Weights for Tonight’s Nashville Boxing; Iaaac Carbonell 175.4 – Cleotis Pendarvis 176.8

Weights for Tonight’s Nashville Boxing; Iaaac Carbonell 175.4 – Cleotis Pendarvis 176.8

By
Press Release
-
Iaaac Carbonell 175.4 - Cleotis Pendarvis 176.8
Photos Credit: Janet Wohler / Jimmy Adams Promotions

Iaaac Carbonell 175.4 – Cleotis Pendarvis 176.8

Curtis Harper 270.4 – Deon Ronny Hale 325

Precious Harris-McCray – Sonya Dreiling 158.5

Michael Cserenyi 236.4 – Julio Mendoza 248.8

Ry-Leek Born 1334 – Jayvonne O’Neal 128.4

Lindsey Ellis 127.2 – Sarah Click 127.4

Promoter: Jimmy Adams Promotions

Venue: Troubadour Nashville

1st Bell 7PM CT (8 PM ET)

TV: Countrybox247.com, itube24.com, Trillerr.TV (Marc Abrams and Albert Haynesworth on the Call)

Jimmy Adams Promotions & Country Box “Where Music Meets Boxing” Get your tickets at countrybox247.com

Plus Countrybox247.com. ITUBE247.com and Triller.TV

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. Looks like a diverse lineup of fighters, should be an interesting event. Excited to watch it on Triller.TV.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here