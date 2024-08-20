Weights for Tonight’s Nashville Boxing; Iaaac Carbonell 175.4 – Cleotis Pendarvis 176.8

Iaaac Carbonell 175.4 – Cleotis Pendarvis 176.8
Curtis Harper 270.4 – Deon Ronny Hale 325
Precious Harris-McCray – Sonya Dreiling 158.5
Michael Cserenyi 236.4 – Julio Mendoza 248.8
Ry-Leek Born 1334 – Jayvonne O’Neal 128.4
Lindsey Ellis 127.2 – Sarah Click 127.4
Promoter: Jimmy Adams Promotions
Venue: Troubadour Nashville
1st Bell 7PM CT (8 PM ET)
TV: Countrybox247.com, itube24.com, Trillerr.TV (Marc Abrams and Albert Haynesworth on the Call)
Jimmy Adams Promotions & Country Box “Where Music Meets Boxing” Get your tickets at countrybox247.com
Plus Countrybox247.com. ITUBE247.com and Triller.TV
Looks like a diverse lineup of fighters, should be an interesting event. Excited to watch it on Triller.TV.