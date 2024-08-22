Boxing Results; The Past Week in Action 19 August 2024

Highlights:

-Christian Mbilli scores points win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko

-Guido Vianello gets stoppage victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov and there are wins for Osleys Iglesias and Leile Beaudin

-Abdullah Mason and Dzmitry Asanau extend their unbeaten records

-British middleweight Denzil Bentely scores dramatic kayo of Derrick Osaze

-Harvin Aguirre and Leonardo Carrillo win in Panama

-Hironori Mishiro and Jukiya Iimura retain their titles in Japan

Major Shows

August 17

Quebec City, Canada: Super Middle: Christian Mbilli (28-0) W PTS 10 Sergiy Derevyanchenko (15-6). Heavy: Guido Vianello (13-2-1) W TKO 8 Arslanbek Makhmudov (19-2). Super Middle: Osleys Iglesias (12-0) W TKO 2 Sena Agbeko (28-4). Super Middle: Wilkens Mathieu (10-0) W PTS 6 Facundo Galovar (15-12-2). Super Feather: Leile Beaudoin (12-1) W PTS 10 Lizbeth Crespo (15-8). Super Feather: Thomas Chabot (11-0) W PTS 8 Matias Guenemil (10-4-1). Light: Abdullah Mason (14-0) W TKO 2 Mike Ohan Jr (19-3). Middle: Jahi Tucker (12-1-1) W PTS 8 Santiago Fernandez (8-2-1). Light: Dzmitry Asanau (8-0) W PTS 8 Alexis Camejo (8-4-2,1).

Mbilli vs. Derevyanchenko

Mbilli scores a wide unanimous decision over Derevyanchenko in a fight where an injury to Derevyanchenko’s left arm proves too big a handicap for the Ukrainian. In his usual fashion Mbilli was taking the fight to Derevyanchenko from the opening bell forcing Derevyanchenko to box on the back foot. The Ukrainian was comfortable boxing that way and did a good job of nullifying Mbilli’s attacks with his jab and some neat counters but Mbilli landed enough shots to take the first round. Mbilli continued to force the fight in the second with Derevyanchenko constantly having to fight with his back to the ropes as Mbilli attacked with hooks to the body and rights to the head. Derevyanchenko was landing some good counters but they were not dissuading Mbilli as he worked to cut off the ring and score with hooks and he landed a heavy right when he had Derevyanchenko in a corner. In the third with Derevyanchenko not really loading up on his punches Mbilli was able to stride forward connecting with hooks and uppercuts. Derevyanchenko was already showing bruising under his right eye but as he walked back to his corner he was indicating he had injured his left bicep. Since his jab had been his main tool Derevyanchenko was severely handicapped. He did use the left in the fourth but sparingly and without much snap and he was having difficulty getting leverage when throwing his right where he would normally use his left. He did not turn southpaw so he was throwing his right jab with his left foot forward. The change in Derevyanchenko’s approach seemed to confuse Mbilli and Derevyanchenko might even have won the round. Derevyanchenko threw a whole series of left jabs in the fifth but there was no power in them and Mbilli was able to surge forward forcing Derevyanchenko to the ropes and connecting lefts to the body and clubbing rights. Derevyanchenko had difficulty lifting his left to protect himself and was having to soak up heavy rights. In the sixth Derevyanchenko again threw out a series of left jabs with no power but then connected with a right uppercut that seemed to hurt Mbilli. Derevyanchenko then fired a whole bunch of rights that had Mbilli staggering forward trying to ride out the storm but Mbilli took over again and was driving Derevyanchenko back across the ring with a series of clubbing rights to the head one of which rocked the Ukrainian who also had a swelling under his left eye now. Mbilli continued to chase Derevyanchenko down over the last three rounds with Derevyanchenko circling the perimeter of the ring fighting in short bursts but just really trying to survive. The referee had a close look at the action a couple of times in the last but had no reason to stop the fight. Mbilli won on scores of 100-90, 99-91 and 98-92. In a way both were losers. Derevyanchenko lost the decision and because the injury left Derevyanchenko severely handicapped to it stole some of the gloss that would have come if Mbilli had beaten a fully fit Derevyanchenko. Mbilli is No 1 with the WBC, No 2 with the WBA| and No 3 with both the IBF and WBO. Being No 1 with the WBC has limited value as I can’t see the WBC telling Saul Alvarez to face his mandatory challenger or be stripped. Alvarez is defending the WBA belt against Edgar Berlanga, the IBF title is vacant but William Scull and Russian Vladimir Shishkin are ahead of Mbilli in the IBF ratings and Diego Pacheco and Erik Bazinyan are No 1 and 2 with the WBO so it looks as though Mbilli will have to wait until 2025 to get a title shot. Derevyanchenko has had three title shots at middleweight but at 38 is unlikely to get another.

Vianello vs. Makhmudov

Vianello gets a big win as Makhmudov is pulled out of the fight by the doctor at the start of the eighth round due to a swelling which had effectively closed his eye since the fourth round. From the start of the first round, it was clear that Vianello was too quick for the ponderous Makhmudov. He was circling Makhmudov probing with jabs and firing sharp rights. Makhmudov was lunging forward trying to trap Vianello against the ropes to limit his agility but was not doing much work inside and Vianello landed a hurtful left hook just before the bell. In the second Vianello was able to dart forward with his punches and avoid Makhmudov’s swings. At distance he was spearing him with accurate jabs and tying Makhmudov inside. By the third there was a dangerous looking swelling under Makhmudov’s left eye and accurate shots from Vianello were worsening the problem. The fourth saw Vianello doing what effective work there was. He was aware of the handicap Makhmudov was fighting under with his left eye closed and he was doing most of his scoring with rights which Makhmudov could not see coming. The ringside doctor examined Makhmudov at the star of the fifth but let the fight continue. Vianello continued to work his tactics around Makhmudov’s injury and was more and more the one doing the attacking with Makhmudov just lunging and swinging and Makhmudov was deducted a point for punches to the back of the head. Makhmudov was checked again in the sixth but allowed to fight on despite his severely restricted vision and again in the seventh with Vianello continuing to take the fight to Makhmudov and doing all of the scoring. The doctor and the referee consulted after the end of the seventh but they did not signal the fight over. However, when the bell went to start the eighth as the boxers left their corners yet another examination saw the fight stopped. Vianello had looked quick and confident from the start. He used plenty of intelligent movement to frustrate Makhmudov and picked his punches well and fired them accurately. Obviously the closure of Makhmudov’s left eye decided the outcome but Vianello’s performance made up for a close split decision loss against Efe Ajagba in April. Second inside the distance loss in his last three fights for Makhmudov and all of his limitations were on show here.

Iglesias vs. Agbeko

In his first fight under the Eye of the Tiger group Cuban southpaw Iglesias obliterates Ghanaian Agbeko in two rounds. Iglesias was hounding Agbeko around the ring in the first landing straight rights and left hooks with Agbeko throwing the odd punch in desperation. With just 20 seconds remaining in the round Iglesias dropped Agbeko with a three-hook combination. Agbeko beat the count and there was not enough time remaining for Iglesias to do any more damage. He attacked ferociously in the second pinning Agbeko against the ropes and bombarded him with punches, some of which strayed behind Agbeko’s head. Agbeko made an effort to punch back but was overwhelmed and the referee stepped in to halt the fight. “The Tornado”, the IBO champion, makes it eleven wins by KO/TKO and he is ready for tougher test. In his last fight, in December, Agbeko was stopped in two rounds by David Morell in a challenge for the secondary WBA title.

Mathieu vs. Galovar

Quebec City prospect Matthieu gets in some useful ring time as he goes six rounds with Argentinian Galovar. The visitor failed to make the weight and came in at a career heaviest poundage. It made no difference as Mathieu was streets ahead in class and comfortably worked his way to winning every round for a 60-54 score on the judge’s cards something he has done in the four fights in which he has gone the distance, The 19-year-old is arguably the best prospect in Canada. Galovar had suffered only one loss by KO/TKO

Beaudoin vs. Crespo

Beaudoin overcomes a hand injury to outpoint Crespo. Beaudoin made good use of her edges in height and reach to control the fight. She was jabbing strongly and following through with hard right crosses. Crespo was having to duck and dive-in leaving herself open for counters and whilst she was circling Beaudoin waiting to spot any opening Beaudoin was busy jabbing and getting her punches off first. After six rounds Beaudoin was 60-54 in front on the judge’s cards and Crespo had no way to turn that around. She upped her pace over the last four rounds but was just lunging forward letting punches fly with very little accuracy whilst Beaudoin continued to feed her jabs, connecting with rights to the head then clinching inside to smother Crespo’s attacks. Scores 100-90, 99-91 and 98-92 for Beaudoin who wins the vacant WBO International title. She has reversed her only loss in winning her last three fights and was already rated by the IBF and WBC and is now looking go for a title fight. Bolivian Crespo had lost a wide decision to Maria Moneo in a fight for the WBC temporary/interim title in December.

Chabot vs. Guenemil

Local southpaw Chabot took a unanimous decision over Argentinian Guenemil. Chabot had the skills to outbox Guenemil but instead of standing off and boxing he took the fight to Guenemil staying inside and trading punches. He was always getting the better of the exchanges but Guenemil showed a good chin and banged back hard making for an entertaining fight. Chabot’s swarming attacks saw heads clashing and the Canadian fought the last three round with blood dripping from a cut on his forehead as he won on scores of 80-72 twice and 79-73. He really does need to face better opposition as his last five opponents have been no more than six and eight prelim fighters from Mexico and Argentina. Guenemil was having his first fight for 14 months.

Mason vs. O’Han

Southpaw Mason continues to impress as be disposes of useful Mike O’Han in two rounds. In the first round Ohan decided to stand and trade inside with Mason to nullify Mason’s superior hand speed but was getting hurt with body shots and was dropped late in the round by a lovely left hook. Mason ended the fight early in the second driving O’Han to the floor with a left and right to the head. O’Han was up at seven but the referee ticked off one more second and then waived the fight over. It looked a little premature but only delaying the inevitable. Fifth inside the distance win in a row for the twenty-year old Mason who is a stellar prospect. O’Han had been stopped in five rounds by Delante Johnson in 2022 but had racked up three wins since then.

Tucker vs. Fernandez

Tucker gets wide unanimous decision over Fernandez as he proves too quick and too busy for his Argentinian opponent. Tucker established his jab early and put together some quick combinations. Tucker’s hand speed forced Fernandez to mainly play the role of counter puncher as Tucker stepped inside changing angles and firing bunches of punches. When Fernandez did come forward clever movement from Tucker had him slipping and dodging the punches and then countering and putting Fernandez on the back foot again. Tucker changed guard occasionally but never looked comfortable as a southpaw. Fernandez had a good seventh as this time he put Tucker on the back foot with some strong jabbing but other than that if was Tucker’s fight with the judges all scoring 80-72. Tucker, 21, suffered a loss and boxed a draw in 2023 but has moved up to middleweight and the added weight seems to suit him. Fernandez looked unlucky to lose against unbeaten Canadian Alexandre Gaumont in Quebec in May.

Asanau vs. Camejo

Fighting for the first time under the Eye of the Tiger banner Belorussian Asanau wins every round against Camejo. Asanau drove forward throughout the fight constantly changing guard and keeping Camejo under relentless pressure. Neither fighter is a puncher so although Asanau dominated every round and mixed his attack well from head to body he never had Camejo in trouble. Camejo showed a useful jab and some slick movement but lacked the power to hold Asanau off and spent most on the fight on the back foot although his jab did raise a bump under Asanau’s left eye. Confident in his dominance Asanau was a bit too showy over the second half of the fight but was a good winner. Scores 80-72 for all three judges. As an amateur Asanau won gold medals at the European Under-21 and European Championships and competed at the 2016 and 2021 Olympic Games as well as scoring wins over Sofiane Oumiha, Lazaro Alvarez, Albert Batyrgaziev and Murodjon Akhmadaliev but his lack of power might hold him back as a professional. Argentinian Camajo is 0-2 in fights in Canada.

AUGUST 16

Tokyo, Japan: Light: Hironori Mishiro (16-1-1) W TKO 6 Kazuaki Miyamoto (10-9). Fly: Jukiya Iimura (7-1) W PTS 10 Tetsuya Mimura (12-5).

Mishiro vs. Miyamoto

Mishiro stops southpaw Miyamoto in six rounds in defence of the national title. Mishiro outclassed a game Miyamoto outscoring him in every round and opening a cut over his right eye. With Mishiro landing repeatedly in the sixth and the cut worsening the referee stopped the fight. Mishiro was defending the title for the first time. All nine of Miyamoto’s losses have come inside the distance.

Iimura vs. Mimura

Iimura retains the Japanese title with comfortable points win over No 4 rated Mimura. Iimura won this one all the way. Despite giving away height and reach he had Mimura on the back foot for all ten rounds with Mimura having only brief spells of success. Scores 99-91 twice and 100-90. Iimura, who was 68-13 as an amateur, was making the third defence of the title. Mimura had won his last three fights but was in his first ten round bout.

Panama City, Panama: Welter: Harvin Aguirre (13-0) W PTS 10 Alberto Mosquera (28-7-2,2ND). Super Bantam: Leonardo Carrillo (18-1-1) W TKO 6 Lester Santi (6-2).

Aguirre vs. Mosquera

In his fourth fight in five months Panama-based Nicaraguan Aguirre floors and outpoints seasoned southpaw Mosquera. The fight started badly for Mosquera as he was staggered by a series of left hooks and rights to the head and then lost a point for landing a punch after the bell. Aguirre set a fast pace with Mosquera using his experience to stay competitive he was coming forward relentlessly and did well when he was able to drag Aguirre into fighting inside but a three-punch combination floored Mosquera in the fifth. Aguirre dominated the second half of the fight as the 37-year-old Mosquera found the pace too hot and buckled at the knees from a body punch in the seventh. He could not compete with the quicker and more accurate punching from Aguirre who won on scores of 97-91 twice and 98-90. Aguirre was defending the WBC Fecarbox title and wins the WBA Fedecentro. He is No 32 with the WBC but currently unrated by the other sanctioning bodies. Mosquera went 21-0-2 at the start of his career but had slipped away and this was his first fight since losing on a sixth round stoppage against Israil Madrimov in June 2020.

Carrillo vs. Santi

Carrillo stops Santi in six. After two close rounds Carrillo took over from the third. He weakened Santi with a focused body attack and then sent him down at the start of the sixth round. Santi manage to get up but was dropped again and the referee waived the fight over without a count. Colombian Carrillo was defending the WBA Fedelatin belt for the fourth time. He was 17-0-1 before losing on points against unbeaten Uzbek southpaw Mukhammad Shekhov in December. Second loss by KO/TKO for Ecuadorian Santi.

AUGUST 17

London, England: Middle: Denzil Bentley (20-3-1) W TKO 2 Derrick Osaze (13-2). Cruiser: Aloys Junior (8-1) W PTS 10 Oronzo Birardi (8-1). Super Welter: Ben Fail (7-0) W PTS 8 Omir Rodriguez (15-19-1).

Bentley vs. Osaze

Bentley scores dramatic second round win over Osaze. There was some good action from the start with Osaze coming forward putting Bentley under pressure with Bentley jabbing well and throwing some crisp counters. Osaze upped the pressure in the second and looked dangerous with some overhand rights. As Osaze moved in again Bentley connected with a fearsome right uppercut. Osaze stopped in his tracks and then pitched forward face down on the canvas and the referee quickly waived the fight over. Bentley was defending the WBO International title and now has seventeen wins by KO/TKO. Fellow-Londoner Osaze had lost on points against Tyler Denny in June 2021 and this was only his fourth fight in the last three years. Despite a loss against Nathan Healey in November Bentley is No 2 with the WBO. Osaze looked useful and hopefully will be more active.

Junior vs. Birardi

Aloys (Youmbi) Junior gets a reasonable test against Birardi as he has to go the full ten rounds to win the unanimous decision. After losing his first fight Junior had won his next seven inside the distance including four in the first round. He started out trying to make that eight quick wins attacking hard over the first two rounds taking the fight to the circling Baradi but Baradi used plenty of jabs and quick movement to offset Junior’s attacks. In the third an uppercut from Baradi shook Junior and Baradi blasted Junior with punches until Junior recovered late in the round and banged back. Junior took control again over the fourth and fifth and in the sixth Baradi slipped down as Junior forced him back with his elbow. When Baradi got up he was indicating he had hurt his back but was able to resume after a break. Junior continued to drive forward with Baradi visibly tiring but fighting back and he was still there at the bell. Junior won on scores of 97-93 twice and 98-92 and collects the vacant IBO and WBA Continental titles. Italian-born German Baradi had won two fights in a row in London and gave Junior exactly the fight he needed if he is to progress.

Fail vs. Rodriguez

Tall southpaw Fail floors and outpoints Panamanian Rodriguez in an entertaining eight round fight. Fail tried to box his way though this one but Rodriguez was driving forward throwing clusters of punches constantly drawing Fail into a stand up scrap. In the second as they continued to just let their hands go Fail landed a right hook that saw Rodriguez drop forward to the canvas. He was up quickly and although Fail unloaded punch after punch Rodrigez made it to the bell and back into the fight-and what a fight. In round after round Fail would start out boxing until Rodriguez suddenly threw himself forward bombarding Fail with hooks and they would go hands down toe-to-toe with defence no consideration and with both shaking off punches and not wanting to back down. Fail’s cleaner work in the brief periods of calm earned him the decision and earned Rodriguez his share of a standing ovation. The referee scored it 77-74 for Fail. Rodriguez was 2-15 in his last 17 fights but the last fight in that sequence saw climb off the floor in the first round to outpoint unbeaten Ashlee Eales in Coventry.

Santa Fe, Argentina: Super Light: Alan Crenz (13-1) W TKO 4 Juan Orobio (8-3,1ND). Super Feather: Carlos Alanis (14-1) W DISQ 5 Carlos Rodrigues Da Silva (16-3-1,1ND).

Crenz vs. Orobio

Crenz disposes of Orobio in four rounds. It was three rounds of relentless pressure from Crenz before he floored Orobio with a left hook in the fourth round. Orobio climbed off the canvas but Crenz was unloading on him when the referees stepped in just as Orobio’s corner threw in the towel. Tenth consecutive inside the distance win for Crenz with all of those fights ending within the first five rounds. He was defending the WBO Youth title. Colombian Orobio in over his head.

Alanis vs. Da Silva

Alanis wins the vacant WBO Latino title on a fifth round disqualification. After a cagy first round Da Silva outscored Alanis over the next three rounds. Alanis finally started to take control in the fifth but Da Silva landed a left to the chin that sent Alanis down. The punch had landed after the bell and with Alanis unable to continue Da Silva was disqualified. Second victory for Alanis since being outpointed by Liam Wilson in Australia in August last year. Brazilian Da Silva is now 2-3 in fights in Argentina.

Mansfield, Australia: Cruiser: Floyd Masson (14-1) W TKO 4 Joshua Francis (15-3-1).

Southpaw Masson makes a successful return as he stops tough New Zealander Francis in four rounds. Francis pressed hard in the first looking to take advantage of any slowing from Masson’s eleven months out of the ring but Masson boxed well and landed good counters to the body. Masson stepped up the pace in the second jarring Francis with a left late in the round and as Francis kept ploughing forward Masson hurt Francis with shots to head and body. Francis bravely took the fight to Masson in the fourth but walked into a torrent of hooks and uppercuts and was stumbling on shaky legs as the referee came in to stop the fight. First fight for Masson since losing his IBO cruiserweight title to Yves Ngabu in September. Francis lost his first pro fight but then went 15-1-1 in his next 17.

Windhoek, Namibia: Feather: Mateus Heita (12-0) W KO 3 Thato Bonokoane (14-7-2). Light: Jeremia Nakathila (25-4) W KO 6 Jeremiah Mhere (10-6).

Heita vs. Bonokoane

Heita wins the vacant WBA Pan African title with a third round kayo of South African Bonokoane. Heita hunted down the visitor and landed heavily in the first and second. He closed the show in the third connecting with a right hook that had Bonokoane going down on his knees and being counted out. Fifth win by KO/TKO in a row for “The Beast”. Bonokoane, 33, had outpointed useful Diego Ruiz in 2022 to wins the vacant WBF super bantam title but never defended it and was stopped in the first round by Namibian Fillipus Nghitumbwa in December.

Nakathila vs. Mhere

Nakathila finishes Zimbabwean Mhere in the sixth. Mhere stood up to the pressure and punishment for three rounds but Nakathila scored a knockdown in the fourth and sent Mhere down and out with a body punch in the sixth. Now 34 Nakathila scored a huge win when beating Miguel Berchelt but lost in big fights against Shakur Stevenson, Ray Muratalla and Ernesto Mercado and is a long way from those days. Mhere is 0-4 in fights outside of Zimbabwe

St. Petersburg, FL, USA: Super Light: Isaiah Riquelmy (8-1-1) DREW 12 Joseph Fernandez (18-5-4). Cruiser: Imran Haddabah (14-0) W TKO 6 Kenmon Evans (10-3-1).

Riquelmy vs. Fernandez

A clash of Floridians sees Riquelmy and Fernandez fight to a split draw leaving the UBO title vacant. Southpaw Riquelmy boxed his way into an early lead but Fernandez ate into that over the middle rounds. The last four rounds were all close and could have gone either way so a draw was a fair reflection of the fight with all three judges seeing the fight differently. Scores 118-110 for Riquelmy, 115-113 for Fernandez and 114-114. Riquelmy, 20, was jumping from eight round to twelve and is now 3-0-1 in his last four fights. Fernandez, 32, was fighting in his home town and is also 3-0-1 in his last 4 fights.

Haddabah vs. Evans

The 6’4” Haddabah had physical advantages but did not make full use of them choosing to stand and trade. He was the harder puncher and gradually took control of the action. He handed out plenty of punishment in the fifth and had Evans reeling under a series of punches in the sixth when the fight was stopped. Seventh win in a row by KO/TKO for Haddabah. Thirds consecutive loss in a row against unbeaten opposition for Evans.

Lake Linden, MI. USA: Middle: Joseph Spencer (18-1) W TKO 5 Janer Gonzalez (21-7-1).

A home coming win for Spencer as he halts Gonzalez in the fifth round. Spencer dropped Gonzalez with a body punch in the third and sent him down twice in the fifth with the fight being stopped. Spencer picks up his first title as a professional as he collects the vacant National Boxing Association belt with hikes eleventh win by KO/TKO. Colombian Gonzalez , 37, is 2-7 in his last 9 bouts with 6 of those losses inside the distance.

Fight of the week: (Significance): Christian Mbilli’s win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko puts Mbilli in line for a title shot next year

Fight of the week: (Entertainment): Unbeaten Ben Frail and Panamanian Omir Rodriguez staged a small hall classic war at the legendary York Hall

Fighter of the week: Guido Vianello for rebounding from a disputed loss against Efe Ajagba with his win over Arslanbek Makhmudov

Punch of the week: Denzil Bentley’s right hook that knocked out Derrick Osaze was chilling

Upset of the week: None

Prospect watch: Canadian super middleweight Wilkens Mathieu, 19, is 10-0 with six wins by KO/TKO and looking good.

Observations

Rosette: Jointly to Eye of the Tiger Promotions and Top Rank for the only big show of the week

Red Card: No real baddies this week

-It was a bit of a get together for old World Series of Boxing competitors in Quebec. Arslanbek Makhmudov (Azerbaijan Flames) beat Guido Vianello (Italia Thunder) in the WSB and both Christian Mbilli (Puerto Rican Hurricanes) and Sergiy Derevyanchenko (Milano Thunder) took part in contests but not against each other. A very United Nations format that saw a Russian fighting for an Azeri team, a Cameroon-born Frenchman fighting for a Puerto Rican team and a Ukrainian fighting for an Italian Team!

– Sergiy Derevyanchenko must be the best 15-6 fighter in the world. He lost to Daniel Jacobs on a split decision in a challenge for the IBF middleweight title, lost a close decision to Gennady Golovkin in a challenge for the IBF and IBO middleweight titles, lost to Jermall Charlo for the WBC middleweight title, lost a majority decision against Carlos Adames who then won the WBC super-middleweight title and lost on points against unbeaten Jaime Munguia with two judges scoring it 114-113. You can also include his wins over 20-1 Tureano Johnson and former WBA light middleweight champion Jack Culcay to the picture. If not for bad luck he would have no luck at all.

– Be a loser and see the world. Panamanian Omir Rodriguez, who lost the Ben Fail in London on Saturday, has fought in Panama, Mexico, Britain, France, Uzbekistan, Germany, Poland, Hungary, Spain, Georgia and Italy. He had a run of seven consecutive fights in seven different countries and later eight fights in eight different countries. Veni Vidi Vici I came-I saw- but I lost