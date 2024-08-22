Erislandy Lara: This is going to be the best fight of the night

Erislandy Lara: This is going to be the best fight of the...

Cuban star and reigning WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara will look to extend his three-fight KO streak when he faces off against two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia in the star-studded co-main event a PBC Pay-Per-View available on Prime Video taking place Saturday, September 14 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“Danny Garcia is a great fighter, a multiple-division world champion, and like me, he’s one of the best fighters of this generation,” said Lara. “This is going to be the fight of the night. I knocked out my last three opponents, and I’m training to make it four.

“This is going to be a tough fight, I know that. But every fight at the championship level is tough and has its challenges. I’m preparing hard for Danny and I believe that my experience fighting at this weight will be an advantage.”

This co-main event between two of the most skilled and accomplished fighters of this era will lead into the main event, as Canelo Promotions presents the Mexican Independence Day weekend blockbuster headlined by pound-for-pound great Canelo Álvarez putting his unified super middleweight world titles on the line against unbeaten WBA No. 1-ranked mandatory contender Edgar Berlanga.

Heading into this matchup, Lara and Garcia have combined to face a staggering 21 world champions throughout their illustrious careers in which both have won world titles at two weight classes. Lara had an extended run as the top fighter at 154 pounds, before moving up to middleweight in 2021 and beginning his knockout streak. Trained by the renowned coach Ismael Salas, Lara will look to continue to impress as boxing’s oldest reigning world champion.

“I’m very happy with the work I’ve been putting in during this training camp,” said Lara. “We’ve had a lot of time to work on fighting Danny Garcia and we’re prepared for what he brings. He’s a very powerful puncher with both hands, so I’ve had to tighten up and make a few adjustments on my defense. My focus is why I can keep performing at this level again and again. I’m going to be in tremendous shape like I always am and I’ll be ready for anything he does in the ring.”

Lara’s last outing on Mexican Independence Day weekend came early in his career, on the undercard of a Floyd Mayweather vs. Juan Manuel Marquez headlined event. With his return to this premier day on the fight calendar set to take place in the co-main event of a star-studded Canelo Álvarez card, Lara will look to represent his Cuban heritage in front of the passionate Mexican fight fans.

“it’s a great honor to be fighting on Mexican Independence Day weekend, especially against a great Puerto Rican champion in Danny Garcia,” said Lara. “I’ll be fighting not only for my Cuban fans, but also for the Mexican fans that will be tuning in. It’s going to be a great fight for everyone watching, no matter where you’re from.”

With a chance to add a huge name to his resume and score another signature victory, Lara can earn his third-straight world title defense and make a strong case for the top spot at 160 pounds, after previously reigning at 154 pounds. In addition to those plaudits, Lara is motivated by his goal of earning a place into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

“I feel I’ve done a lot in this sport, and a win versus Danny Garcia will add another big triumph against a former world champion,” said Lara. “I’ve fought the best and have never turned down an opportunity to fight anyone. My goal is to one day be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and I’m going to keep working to reach it.”

