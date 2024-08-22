Fabio Wardley Signs with Queensberry Promotions Ahead of Rematch

FRANK WARREN AND Queensberry are delighted to announce the signing of British, Commonwealth, WBO European and WBA Continental Heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley to a mult-fight promotional agreement.

The highly regarded undefeated 29-year-old heavy (17-0-1) from Ipswich joins the Queensberry ranks ahead of the much-anticipated rematch with Frazer Clarke on the stacked undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol in Saudi Arabia on October 12th as part of Riyadh Season, following their Fight of the Year contender back in March.

The fight will be Wardley’s second Riyadh Season bout after he stopped his now Queensberry stablemate David Adeleye to defend his British title as chief support on the ‘Battle of the Baddest’ , which opened the previous Riyadh Season in 2023. Wardley then took on Olympic Bronze Medallist Fraser Clarke, retaining his titles in a thrilling bout the judges ruled a draw.

Fabio Wardley: “At this stage in my career, aligning myself with the best promoter is crucial and I couldn’t be in better hands than with Frank and George. Seeing the massive fights and shows that Queensberry have put together over the past few years has me really excited about the future and what we can achieve together!”

Frank Warren: “The heavyweight division could not be more exciting at the moment and Fabio has already shown himself to be a serious part of that with some real standout performances.

Fabio understandably had a lot of offers on the table and I could not be more pleased that he has chosen Queensberry to promote his career at such a pivotal time. He has a huge rematch in October and once he comes through that I truly believe he’s ready to challenge anyone in the top 10.”

Fabio’s manager Michael Ofo said “It’s fantastic to have Frank Warren and Queensberry on board promoting Fabio. Over the last few years they have promoted nearly every single major heavyweight fight. We look forward to being involved in some massive nights with them over the coming years.”