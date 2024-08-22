Mayweather vs. Gotti III: Rematch Set for Mexico City

Floyd Mayweather Jr. arrived in Mexico City late last night, just before midnight on Monday, August 19th, and was greeted by a vibrant group of mariachis who surprised him with traditional music. In an unexpected and heartfelt gesture, Mayweather not only stopped to listen but also joined in the celebration, dancing to the music and embracing one of the mariachis, clearly showing his joy and gratitude.

“This is something that has never been seen before,” commented several onlookers. “Watching Floyd Mayweather enjoying Mexican music and sharing this special moment was simply epic.”

Before heading to his hotel, Mayweather took a moment to send a message to his Mexican fans: “I am very grateful to be here in Mexico City, a place full of history and world champions. It is an honor for me to fight in this country that has given so much to the world of boxing. See you soon in the ring.”

The highly anticipated fight will take place on August 24th at Arena CDMX. You can watch this epic REMATCH live on DAZN.com.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and available at the Super Boletos website and the CDMX Arena Box Office. Tickets are available at a wide range of prices, ensuring there are options for all boxing fans.

For more information and updates on the Mayweather vs. Gotti III PPV, visit DAZN’s official website dazn.com.

ABOUT MAYWEATHER VS. GOTTI III – THE REMATCH:

Following a dramatic first meeting, the highly anticipated rematch between boxing’s most recognizable name, Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr., and Long Island, NY’s John Gotti III is set for Saturday, August 24. Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City will play host to the undefeated, 12-time, five-division boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. as he seeks to vanquish the grandson of notorious mob boss, John Gotti, in an 8-round exhibition match for the ages.

In a star-studded co-main event, former WBC Welterweight Champion “Vicious” Victor Ortiz squares off in an 8-round exhibition match against the No. 5-ranked Argentine Rodrigo Damián Coria, a former WBO Latin Champion who has never been knocked out.

Mexico City’s own WBC Super Bantamweight Silver Champion David Picasso (28-0-1, 16 KOs) defends against former world title challenger, Azat Hovhanisyan (21-4, 17 KOs) in a 12-round affair.

In addition, undefeated rising star Curmel Traymayne Moton (4-0, 3 KOs) returns to action against Mexico’s Victor Vazquez (5-2-1) in a lightweight tilt.