Nazarena Romero and Neri Munoz have Impressive Championship-Winning TKO Victories

Sampson Boxing, Paco Presents and Tello Box proudly announce the addition of two new Argentinean champions to their co-promotional stable, as Nazarena “Capricho” Romero won the WBA Women’s Super Bantamweight World Championship and Neri Munoz won the WBA Gold Lightweight Championship in separate bouts on Saturday night, August 24.

Fighting in the main event and co-featured bouts, respectively, at the “WBA KO Drugs” festival at the Casino Buenos Aires and live on DAZN, Romero (14-0-2, 8 KOs) stopped Mexico’s Paulette Valenzuela in the tenth round, and Munoz (16-2, 12 KOs) repeated the feat, and set himself up for a world-title elimination bout, by stopping Canada’s WBA #3 Chann Thonson, also in the tenth round.

Romero dominated the brave Valenzuela with steady combination punching and was able to hurt her Mexican opponent in rounds 3, 8 and 9 with hooks to the liver. Referee Roberto Ramirez Jr. finally indicated he’d seen enough just thirty seconds into the final round.

With the victory, Romero became the 36th Argentine world champion in boxing history.

Meanwhile, fighting as the underdog in his bout, Munoz utilized a close guard and precision punching to batter the well-regarded Thonson to the body and head, ultimately dropping him twice in the ninth round and once more before the TKO stoppage in the 10th.

“My partners, Paco Presents, Tello Box and I, are extremely happy with the results of our latest show, and we can now add two more champions to our promotional rosters,” said a happy Sampson Lewkowicz. “Thank you to DAZN for entrusting us to present their first broadcast from Argentina. I believe the entire show was worthy of being part of the WBA’s wonderful annual KO Drugs festival. Thank you to my wonderful partners and to everyone involved in this sensational event.”