Middleweight John “The Candyman” Easter Extends Knockout Streak to 7-0 with Dominant Win in Mexico

Mayweather Promotions’ undefeated middleweight powerhouse John “The Candyman” Easter (7-0, 7 KOs) continued his knockout streak this past Saturday, August 24, 2024, with an explosive victory over Jesus Villa Miranda (7-113, 1 KO) of Mexico City, MX. The fight, which was part of the Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. vs. John Gotti III event aired live on DAZN. Easter’s win marks his seventh consecutive knockout, solidifying his reputation as one of the division’s most dangerous rising stars.

In a scheduled 6-round bout, Easter showcased his devastating power, stopping Flores as he displayed precision accuracy with his jab and power punches. After six dominant rounds, Easter ended the fight when the referee seen to much damage to Flores’ face. With this victory, Easter has now fought in Mexico five times, building a strong fan base south of the border.

“Winning this fight in Mexico means a lot to me,” said John Easter. “I’ve fought here five times now, and I feel the love and support from the fans. I’m grateful to Mayweather Promotions for the opportunity to perform here again, and I’m glad I could give them another knockout to remember.”

Easter’s trainer, the renowned Bob Santos, was equally impressed with his fighter’s performance. “John looked great in this fight,” said Santos. “He showcased his power and controlled the action from the start. His knockout streak is no fluke—he’s got the skills and the strength to back it up. He’s a tremendous fighter and he has the one attribute that all trainers love, punching power! We will continue to work on all aspects of his game. I’m excited about his future.”

As Easter continues his rapid ascent in the middleweight division, he has his sights set on an active remainder of 2024. “I want to stay busy for the rest of the year,” Easter concluded. “I’m hoping to fight two more times before the year ends. The more I fight, the better I get, and I’m ready to keep proving myself.”