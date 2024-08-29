Sam Gilley signs with Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions

COMMONWEALTH SUPER WELTERWEIGHT champion Sam Gilley has signed a promotional agreement with Frank Warren and Queensberry.

‘Magic Man’ Gilley holds a record of 17-1 (8 KOs) and last saw action at York Hall in October of last year when he overcame Louis Greene over 12 rounds to secure his Commonwealth status.

Previously the 30-year-old became English champion at the end of 2021 with a stoppage victory over Evaldas Korsakas and went on to make two successful defences of the belt against Drew Brown and Sean Robinson.

The only blot on the card of Gilley, from Walthamstow, came on a Queensberry card during the lockdown period in early 2021 when he took on Danny Ball for the WBC International Silver title and was edged out on points over 10 rounds at the Copper Box Arena.

“Oh mate, it is a dream come true, really,” said the mandatory challenger for the British title, against Louis Greene again, on his link up with Frank Warren. “I am now 30 years old, which is scary to say, and it is the first time I have been actually signed by a promoter. So to be signed by Frank, with what he is doing in British boxing, is massive.

“I think it is going to be a good team-up with this being the main three years of my career coming up, so I am ecstatic and I just can’t wait to get going.

“I have been ready to go for a year and I have been promised fight dates that haven’t happened, so thankfully Frank has taken me on and I can start getting some regular fights and putting on some good shows.

“We have been mandatory for the British for a long time. I had an injury at the start of the year that stopped me fighting Jack McGann, which is why Louis jumped in. We obviously know what Louis done and now I am stuck with him again!

“I am not like a flashy boxer,” Gilley added on his entertainment value. “I throw a lot of bombs and, of my last five or six opponents, every one of them has been on the floor and I’ve been in two fight of the year contenders in that time. So I am always in exciting fights and people do enjoy it when I am in the ring.”

Promoter Frank Warren added: “I am delighted to add Sam to our ranks because he is a quality and an exciting fighter who wants to be in big fights. He has clearly shown his pedigree over recent years with some excellent wins and he will now be given every opportunity to push on and step up in class.

“I am confident that Sam will quickly add more belts to his collection and become an exciting and very popular feature on Queensberry and TNT Sports shows.”