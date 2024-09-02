Boxing Fight Results; The Past Week in Action 26 August 2024

The Past Week in Action 26 August 2024

Highlights:

-Ricardo Malajika stops Yanga Sigqibo to retain the IBO Super Flyweight title

-Tomoki Kameda outpoints Lerato Dlamini in IBF featherweight eliminator and there are wins for Yudai Shigeoka and Kenbun Torres

-Alan Picasso comes through a tough test as he decisions Azat Hovhannisyan

-Jarrett Hurd and Jaison Rosario draw in a clash of former champion

-Bryant Jennings returns to action with a win

World Title/Major Shows

AUGUST 21

Plant City, FL, USA: Super Middle: Jarrett Hurd (25-3-1) DREW 10 Jeison Rosario (24-4-2). Bantam: Michael Angeletti (12-0) W PTS 10 Geraldo Valdez (16-2). Heavy: Ivan Dychko (14-0) W TKO 2 Craig Lewis 15-8-1). Dominic Valle (10-0) W PTS 8 Kevin Piedrahita (9-3).

Hurd vs. Rosario

Two former super welterweight title holders ended all even after ten entertaining rounds. Good start from Hurd. Over the first two rounds he was shooting strong jabs upwards from hip level and although Roserio managed to score with some useful hooks in the second Hurd again did most of the scoring. Hurd had an even better third as the action picked up. As they swapped punches Rosario was being caught with some heavy combinations. The fight swung Rosario’s way in the fourth and fifth. He was still getting caught by Hurd’s jabs but he was working at a higher pace focusing on Hurd’s body and banging home bursts of hooks. With Hurd against the ropes in the fifth he fired a series of hooks and then a hefty push which had Hurd sliding down between the ropes and almost out of the ring but no count because of the push. Rosario outpunched Hurd in the sixth and seventh with Hurd’s output dropping. Hurd came back into the fight in the eighth and ninth landing some meaty body punches to offset Rosario’s higher work rate. Rosario staged a big finish in the tenth landing a bunch of rights to the head to make the fight close. Scores 96-94 Hurd, 96-94 Rosario and 95-95 which looked about right. Hurd lost his IBF/IBO/WBA| super welter titles against Julian Williams in 2019 and was pushed out of the picture with consecutive losses against Luis Arias and Jose Resendiz he then moved up to super middle with a win over Tyi Edmonds in December. Rosario won the three tiles by beating Williams but lost them to Jermell Charlo in his first defence and was knocked out in five rounds by Brian Mendoza in 2022

Angeletti vs. Valdez

Angeletti showed some impressive skills as he boxed his way to the unanimous decision over Valdez. Angeletti had height and reach over the smaller Valdez. He was also quicker with better skills but Valdez forced the fight lunging forward trying to get close to score to the body with hooks. Angeletti was outboxing Valdez but had trouble finding the range in the early rounds and there was plenty of throwing and missing with the fight a bit untidy. Valdez launched a wild attack at the start of the fifth but was stopped in his tracks with a right as Angeletti began to get on target and scored with impressive combinations in the sixth and seventh. Valdez was a substitute and he tired from the eighth and was under sustained pressure over the ninth and tenth as Angeletti dominated the late rounds. Score 98-92 twice and 97-93 for Angeletti. A former Elite level amateur who represented the USA at the 2019 World Championships, Angeletti was moving up to ten rounds for the first time. Dominican Valdez had won his last six fights

Dychko vs. Lewis

Dychko stops Lewis in two rounds. Dychko controlled the fight from the start. He was stabbing out powerful jabs and throwing bright crosses. Lewis moved a lot but did little and Dychko wrestled him to the canvas at the bell. In the second Dychko landed a ri8ght that sent Lewis staggering back and Lewis lost his gumshield. It was replaced but a left hook and a right sent Lewis tumbling into a corner and down on one knee. After the count a right shook Lewis and his mouthguard came out again stopping the action for it to be replaced but then a right had Lewis stumbling and the referee stopped fight. Thirteen wins by KO/TKO for the giant Kazakh but his first fight for 14 months. Just one win in his last eight fights for Lewis.

Valle vs. Piedrahita

Valle takes unanimous decision over Piedrahita. Valle boxed well mainly on the back foot spearing Piedrahita with jabs and firing stri8ght rights. As long as Valle kept Piedrahita out he was in control but Colombian Piedrahita kept pressing forward firing hooks and had some success when he got past Valle’s jab. Piedrahita’s persistence made Valle work hard but the speed and accuracy from Valle made him a good winner. Scores 79-73 twice and 78-74. Floridian Valle, 23, is a former US Youth champion but may be a little light in power. Piedrahita suffered his second loss in a row but was never in trouble.

AUGUST 22

Tokyo, Japan: Super Feather Kai Watanabe (13-1-1) W TKO 1 Toshihiro Suzuki (5-1).

Watanabe wins the vacant WBO Asia Pacific title with a dramatic first round victory over Suzuki. This was wild for the short time it lasted Suzuki was firing hooks and uppercuts and forcing Watanabe to the ropes. Watanabe fired back and landed a series of lefts and rights that had Suzuki stumbling and then connected with a wicked left hook that dropped Suzuki who was out before he hit the canvas and needed medical attention before being stretchered out of the ring. Japanese Youth champion Watanabe, 21, gets his seventh win by KO/TKO. The biter bit as Suzuki had won three of his fights in the first round.

AUGUST 23

Kempton Park, South Africa: Super Fly: Ricardo Malajika (14-2) W KO 11 Yanga Sigqibo (18-3-1). Heavy: Chris Thompson (14-6-1) W PTS 10 Alexandru Jur (21-6). Light Heavy: Snamiso Ntuli (8-5-1,1ND) W PTS 8 Donjuan van Heerden (9-3).

Malajika vs. Sigqibo

Another outstanding performance from “Magic Man” Malajika as he retains the IBO title for the second time with an eleventh round kayo of Sigqibo. Sigqibo did well initially as Malajika took a couple of rounds to get into his stride but from the third it was his fight. He worked tirelessly and boxed beautifully opening Sigqibo with accurate jabs and connecting with straight rights. Malajika’s counters were spot on and Sigqibo just could not get a foothold in the fight,. Malajika floored Sigqibo in the sixth and after the mandatory count Sigqibo had to fight hard to make it to the bell. Sigqibo lacks power and just could not turn the fight his way and was under relentless pressure. Malajika hurt Sigqibo in the tenth and dropped him late in the round. The end came in the eleventh as Sigqibo was again shaken early and then put down and out by a right. After decision losses early in his career to Sabelo Ngebinyana and Sikho Nqothole Malajika has put together a run of six wins and looked impressive doing so. Sigqibo, a former South African and WBC International super flyweight champion, was 3-1-1 in a stumbling start to his career but then won 15 of his next 16 fights with the loss being on points against Kosei

Tanaka in Japan in 2022.

It was confirmed after the fight that Sigqibo collapsed in the changing room and was immediately rushed to the Arwyp Hospital, where he received top medical care. A statement from the promoter’s team revealed that Sigqibo had bleeding on the brain. While his condition is apparently not critical and he is conscious, doctors are closely monitoring him. Updates will be provided as received.

Thompson vs. Jur

Southpaw Thompson comfortably outpoints Romanian Jur. Thompson was in charge from the opening round as he worked behind his jab with Jur struggling to get inside. When Jur did get close he was holding to smother Thompsons work and was given a stern warning in the fifth. Thompson continued to boss the action and Jur was finally deducted a point in the seventh for holding as Thompson boxed his way to a comfortable if uninspiring victory on scores of 79-72, 79-73 and 80-71. After tough losses at heavyweight against Evgeny Romanov, Solomon Dacres and Bakhodir Jalolov Thompson has moved down to Bridgerweight. Jur was 15-0 at the start of his career but then the road became rocky with losses to Dmitry Kudryashov, Krzys Wlodarczyk and against Tommy McCarthy for the European cruiser title.

Ntuli vs. van Heerden

Mild upset as Ntuli floors and decisions van Heerden. Southpaw van Heerden boxed well in the first round but Ntuli took over inn the second taking the fight to van Heerden and outworking him. Van Heerden shook Ntuli early in the fourth but was hen down himself for a flash knockdown later in the round. Ntuli continued to outwork van Heerden and both were deducted a point in the last round as Ntuli was a comfortable winner on scores of 78-71, 78-73 and 77-74. Ntuli, as former South African middleweight title challenger was No 2 super middleweight in the last published South African ratings and Johnson No 1 middleweight.

Quilmes, Argentina: Super Light: Jeremias Ponce: (32-1) W PTS 10 Alexis Torres (12-8-1).

Ponce outpoints southpaw Torres. The 5’10 ½” Ponce towered over the 5’ 4 ½” Torres who had to drive forward trying to get within range. He was caught and dropped by a left counter in the first but was up quickly. As he came forward again he missed with a punch and put both gloves on the canvas but there was no count. Ponce continued to use his height and reach to control the action with southpaw Torres ducking below Ponce’s jab and firing bursts of punches to the body. A frustrated Ponce was constantly chasing down Torres and doing the scoring but Torres kept moving and firing back and actually finished strongly in the final round. Scores 98-91 twice and 99-90. Second win for Ponce since losing on a fifth round retirement against Subriel Matias for the vacant IBF title in February last year. Fourth defeat in a row for Torres.

Buenos Aires, Argentina: Middle: Sebastian Papeschi (22-4) W TKO 5 Diego Ramirez (25-12-1). Heavy: Giovanni Scuderi (11-0) W KO 8 Jairo Suarez (7-2). Fly: Jacqueline Calvo (22-8-2) W TEC DEC 5 Maria Rivera (13-7-3). Super Light: Daniel Combi W PTS 8 Jaime Villegas (17-1). Heavy: DeAndre Savage (6-0,1ND) W TKO 3 Esteban Juarez (6-7-1).

Papeschi vs. Ramirez

Southpaw Papeschi wins the vacant WBA Fedecaribe belt with a stoppage of Ruiz in the eighth round. Papeschi floored Ramirez with a body shot in the second. Ramirez recovered but another body punch in the fifth and the fight. Papeschi has won 7 of his last 8 bouts with the loss coming in the form of a stoppage against WBC No 2 middleweight Meiirim Nursultanov. Ramirez is heading in the opposite direction with this his 7th loss in his last 8 fights.

Scuderi vs. Suarez

Scuderi scores an eighth round kayo of Suarez in a clash for the vacant WBA Fedelatin belt. In a close bout marred by too much holding Scuderi ended the contest with a body punch in the eighth which put Suarez down and out. Italian Scuderi was having his first fight outside of the USA and gets his fifth inside the distance win. Argentinian No 10 Suarez had won 4 of his last 5 fights.

Rivera vs. Calvo

An entertaining flyweight clash saw local boxer Rivera take a points decision after a clash of heads in the fifth rendered Calvo unable to continue. Rivera had made the better start and was in front at the finish winning the technical decision on scores of 48-47 twice and 49-46. Rivera, 44, wins the WBA interim/temporary belt but was having only her fourth fight in the last six years. Mexican Calvo is a former WBC International and Silver title holder.

Combi vs. Villegas

Argentinian Combi wins the vacant WBA Fedecentro title with a majority decision over previously unbeaten Colombian southpaw Villagas. This one was close until Combi staged a strong finish to get a deserved win on scores of 78-74 and 77-75 with the third card reading 76-76. A surprise result as Combi was 2-5 in his previous 7 fights and was not rated in the top 12 in the Argentinian rankings. A set-back for Villegas in his first fight outside Colombia but his whose opposition at home had been modest.

Savage vs. Juarez

In a battle of heavyweight mastodons Savage knocked out local boxer Juarez in the third. Savage chased Juarez down over the first two rounds and then connected with a right and a left in the third that floored Juarez who was unable to beat the count. Ignoring a No Decision the 6’3”, 289lbs Savage, whilst fighting mainly in Mexico, has taken less than nine rounds for his six wins. Juarez suffers his fourth loss by KO/TKO.

Flemington, Australia: Middle: Joel Camilleri (23-8-1) W PTS 10 Wes Capper (22-6-2).

Camilleri wins this clash of experienced Australian battlers on scores of 98-92 twice and 97-93. Camilleri retains the WBA Oceania belt and wins the vacant IBF Pan Pacific title. Former Australian middleweight champion Capper was coming off a very useful draw against 20-2 Sergei Vorobev in April.

Moscow, Russia: Super Light: Georgii Chelokhsaev (23-2-1) W TKO 8 Mohammed Zekria Zamani (8-3). Light Heavy: Vasily Voytsekhovsky (14-0) W PTS 10 Erick Katompa (10-4-1).

Chelokhsaev VS. Zamani

Chelokhsaev wins the strangely named Eurasian Boxing Parliament title with stoppage of Afghani Zamani. Chelokhsaev floored Zamani twice in the early rounds but Zamani survived and absorbed more punishment but survived until the eighth round. A big left hook late in the eighth shook Zamani and the referee came in to save him. First fight for 13 months for Chelokhsaev. He has now lost only one of his last 19 bouts. Zamani, who fights out of Thailand, had won his last three contests.

Voytsekhovsky vs. Katompa

Voytsekhovsky gets another win as he outpoints Katoma. Voytsekhovsky was on the front foot all the way. He was using his longer reach a strong jab and following through with heavy hooks. Katompa was competitive firing back with sweeping shots whenever he was able to make his way inside and was never in any trouble. Voytsekhovsky a clear winner but no scores available. Last time out in February Voytsekhovsky had beaten Ezequiel Maderna. Congolese Katoma is now 1-4 in his last 5 fights.

Kampala, Uganda: Super Middle: John Serunjogi (14-2) W TKO 8 Ahmed Boloshy (7-2).

Ugandan Serunjogi wins the vacant ABU title with an eighth round stoppage of Egyptian Boloshy. Serunjogi was a full head taller with a longer reach and he used his physical edges to outbox Boloshy over the first five rounds. He then chose to take the fight inside which suited Boloshy. Serunjogi went back to his boxing and in then in the eighth floored Boloshy with a right to the head . Boloshy managed to make it to his feet but after the mandatory count Serunjogi pinned him against the ropes and bombarded him with punches until the referee stopped the fight. Sixth consecutive victory for Serunjogi. Dubai-based Boloshy lost his first fight but then won his next 7 including collecting the Egyptian title in February

Hollywood, FL, USA: Light: Yosdiel Napoles (6-0) W PTS 10 Frank Zaldivar (5-1,1ND).

Cuban Napoles goes the distance for the first time as he outpoints fellow-Cuban Zaldivar. Napoles made a good start knocking Zaldivar off balance with a counter in the first. Zaldivar put his gloves on the canvas to steady himself and was given a count. Zaldivar attacked immediately and they traded punches to the bell. Napoles used smart footwork and his longer reach to take the second and third and then sent Zaldivar down with a right counter in the fourth. Again, Zaldivar recovered and he was relentlessly chasing the elusive Napoles and he outscored Napoles over the fifth and sixth. Zaldivar kept pressing hard over the next three rounds with Napoles moving and constantly switching guards to frustrate Zaldivar and just did enough to edge Zaldivar but tired. Zaldivar clearly won the tenth but it was not enough. Scores 97-91 twice and 95-93 for Napoles. He was defending the WBC International Silver title for the first time. He had previously scored three first round wins and two second round.

AUGUST 24

Osaka, Japan: Feather: Tomoki Kameda (42-4) W PTS 12 Lerato Dlamini (20-3). Light Fly: Yudai Shigeoka (9-1) W PTS 10 Samuel Salva (20-2).Bantam: Kenbun Torres (14-5) W K J Carbajal (17-0).

Kameda vs. Dlamini

Kameda gets a revenge win over Dlamini. The South African had won a split decision in October but this time in a reversal it is Kameda who gets the split decision. Kameda felt he had not pressed the fight hard enough the first time they met so he was determined to make a fast start and set a high pace. In the first he was darting forward to score with jabs and right crosses and stepping back to avoid Dlamini’s counters. Dlamini did a bit better with his attacks in the second but Kameda’s jabbing gave him the edge. Kameda was using his in and out tactics successfully in the third and fourth connecting with jabs and left hooks to Dlamini’s head and ducking away from Dlamini’s punches. Dlamini was blocking many of the shots but not landing enough of his own. The fifth saw Kameda driving Dlamini along the ropes under a sustained onslaught and Dlamini went falling backwards across the ring and down. It looked as though a stoppage might be near but Dlamini was up quickly. Kameda then flew forward with a barrage of punches sending Dlamini across to the ring but Dlamini slipped and nearly went out through the ropes but as it was not caused by a punch there was no count. Kameda pinned Dlamini against the ropes and again showered him with punches but Dlamini moved off the ropes and drove home some hurtful hooks to the body. Kameda was just holding his gloves high and not punching and it looked as though his frantic efforts to end the fight had exhausted him. Kameda’s output had dropped in the sixth and as he was coming forward Dlamini was constantly changing direction and spearing him with jabs with not much coming back from Kameda. Dlamini was cut over his left eye in a clash of heads. Kameda picked up the pace again in the seventh chasing Dlamini down but with Dlamini using smart footwork and sharp counters to edge the round. Kameda just did not have the fire he had over the first six rounds but he was the one coming forward and landing the harder punches. Dlamini was constantly moving changing angles and getting through with lighter but scoring punches. Some of Kameda’s headwork was careless but he was getting away with it. The late rounds were all close with Kameda fighting in burst and Dlamini picking and picking away with lighter but accurate shots. Dlamini looked to have turned the fight his way as he outscored Kameda in the eleventh but Kameda blazed away with punches in the twelfth and although many were blocked he probably just did enough to take the round and with Dlamini unable to cancel out Kameda’s early work and the knockdown the judges went for Kameda. Scores 116-111 and 114-113 for Kameda and 114-113 for Dlamini. Kameda will now go on to challenge Angelo Leo for the IBF featherweight title. Dlamini can rebound and challenge again.

Shigeoka vs. Salva

In his first fight since losing his WBC minimumweight title in March Shigeoka outscores Filipino Salva. A low key contests with few highlights as Shigeoka was too quick and skilful for the visitor Salva but Slava had success with rights against southpaw Shigeoka who tended to come forward in a straight line allowing Salva to counter him. Shigeoka found the target constantly with his straight lefts but never really had Salva in any trouble and had to settle for winning 97-93 on the three cards. Shigeoka is still No 2 with the WBC but may move up to light flyweight. Salva had lost to fellow-Filipino Pedro Taduran in a fight for the vacant IBF minimumweight title in 2019 and this is only his fourth fight in the last 5 years.

Torres vs. K J Cataraja

Osaka-based Mexican Torres gets a split decision over Cataraja. Filipino Cataraja boxed on the back foot looking to counter with Torres aiming to get inside and score with body punches. Cataraja’s clever defensive work gave Torres plenty of problems and he was leaving himself open to counters but scoring well when he did get inside. Cataraja dropped Torres with a right at the end of the fourth round but it was ruled the punch had landed after the bell and Cataraja was deducted a point. Things got worse for Cataraja in the fifth as he was cut over his left eye but he came close to flooring Torres with a right in the seventh. Torres finished the fight strongly as Cataraja was concerned by the cut and the strong finish turned the fight the way of Torres who won non scores of 96-93 twice and 95-94 for Cataraja. Three losses in a row had seen Torres drop down the ratings but he put that right with a first round stoppage of WBO No 1 bantam 27-1 Reymart Gaballo in May. He is the son of former WBC flyweight champion German Torres. Cataraja had been No 1 with the WBO so a double whammy of losing his unbeaten tag band his No 1 rating.

Mexico City, Mexico: Super Bantam: Alan Picasso (29-0-1) W PTS 12 Azat Hovhannisyan (21-5). Super Bantam: Cesar Vaca (17-1-1) W PTS 10 Luis Rodriguez (15-1). Super Middle: Aaron Silva (15-1) W TKO 3 Alberto Artiga (6-14) . Light: Curmel Moton (5-0) W KO 1 Victor Vazquez (5-3-1).

Picasso vs. Hovhannisyan

Picasso wins the WBC Silver title with a points victory over Hovhannisyan. In the first two rounds Picasso walked forward behind his jab piercing Hovhannisyan’s guard with straight rights and scoring with hooks to head and body with Hovhannisyan being out worked. Hovhannisyan was switching guards but that did not help. However, as he shook the rust from eighteen months of inactivity, he began to walk through Picasso’s punches over the third and fourth getting in close and banging to the body. He went low and was given a warning. As they stood and trade in the fifth Hovhannisyan landed a very low left and was deducted a point. Picasso was doing some good work at distance and making Hovhannisyan pay as the Armenian drove forward. The fight was action all the way being fought at a high pace with both fighters working hard as they constantly traded in close. From the eighth pressure from Hovhannisyan had Picasso working on the back foot. He was feeding Hovhannisyan shots on the way in and tying Hovhannisyan up inside but just could not keep Hovhannisyan out. The relentless forward march by Hovhannisyan in the eighth and ninth saw Picasso being given a severe test of his strength and stamina. He took charge over the tenth and eleventh but Hovhannisyan’s made the twelfth close. Picasso was a clear winner but the scores of 118-110 twice and 120-108 in no way reflected how tough a fight this was for the 24-year-old Mexican. He is No 1 with the WBC but is by no means ready to challenge champion Naoya Inoue. Hovhannisyan, 36, lost to Rey Vargas in a challenge for the WBC title in 2018 but then scored seven wins in a row before being stopped in the eleventh round by Luis Neri in his last fight in February 2023

Vaca vs. Rodriguez

Vaca rebounds from a loss in December as outpoints unbeaten Rodriguez. Vaca boxed cleverly using plenty od movement and some quick and accurate counters to outboxed the harder punching Rodriguez. Not everyone appreciated Vaca’s careful approach but he deserved his victory. Scores 98-92, and 97-94 for Vaca and 95-95. Vaca was coming off his first loss a points decision against Erik Robles in December. Rodriguez had scored 14 inside the distance wins in his 15 fights.

Silva vs. Flores

Silva demolishes Artiga in three rounds. A predictable result. It looked as though Silva would get this over in the first round but Artiga showed enough resistance to get through both the first and second rounds. Silva ended in the third with Artiga driven into a corner and under fire as the referee stopped the fight. Twelfth win by KO/TKO for Silva. Eighth loss in a row for Artiga and sixth loss by KO/TKO.

Moton vs. Vazquez

Moton wipes out Vazquez in a ridiculous mismatch After a few seconds of studying Vazquez Moton connected with a right to the head and a left hook to the body. A left to the temple sent Vazquez to the ropes and series of hooks put him down and he was counted out as he was rising. All done and dusted in 55 seconds and the 18-year-old gets his fourth inside the distance victory. First fight for almost six years for poor Vazquez.

Buenos Aires, Argentina: Super Bantam: Nazarena Romero (14-0-2) W TKO 10 Paulette Valenzuela (17-4). Light: Ruben Neri (16-2) W TKO 10 Chann Thonson (16-1). Super Feather: Josue Aguero (12-0) W TKO 5 Jorge Martinez (17-4-1). Light: Trevor Thonson (13-0) W PTS 8 Pablo Villafane (4-5-1)

Romero vs. Valenzuela

Third time ,lucky for Argentinian Romero as she wins the vacant WBA title at the third attempt with a last round stoppage of Mexican Valenzuela. The power and pressure from Romero were just too much for Valenzuela. By the eighth Valenzuela was cut over her left eye and badly hurt by body punches. A body punch late in the ninth almost brought the stoppage but Valenzuela got through the round. A left hook had Valenzuela in trouble at the start of the tenth and she was taking heavy punishment when the referee stopped the fight, Eighth win by KO/TKO for Romero who had drawn in each of her last two fights which were both for this WBA title. Valenzuela had challenged for the vacant WBO version of the super bantam title but lost.

Neri vs. Thonson

An unexpected outcome sees Argentinian Neri stop Canadian Thonson to win the vacant WBA Gold title. Thonson had won his last seven fights by KO/TKO including contests in the USA, Colombia and Panama but Neri outlasted him. Both were tired fighters going into the ninth and Neri put Thonson down twice. Thonson just survived but was reeling under an onslaught from Neri in the tenth when the fight was halted. Neri was a modest 3-2 going into this one so a big win for him.

Aguero vs. Martinez

Aguero stops Martinez in another Argentina vs. Mexico contest. Aguero was in front going into the fifth round and a sustained barrage of punches had Mexican Martinez defenceless and the fight was stopped. Aguero was defending the WBA Fedelatin title for the second time and gets his seventh inside the distance win. Southpaw Martinez was unbeaten in his first 14 fights.

Thonson vs. Villafane

Trevor, the twin brother of Chann registered a win for the family as he outpointed Villafane. Thonson had the better skills but the strength and all-out attacking from the much taller Villafane gave him some problems. Thonson stayed cool under the pressure and his superior skills enabled him to take the close but unanimous decision on scores of 77-75 twice and 78-74. Thonson wins the WBA Continental title although the fight was only over eight rounds.

Hockenheim, Germany: Super Bantam: Melina Maibaum (11-0) W RTD 5 Kerstin Wiedermann (11-4).

12

Maibaum beats very late substitute Wiedermann. A very disappointing night for the unbeaten local. She was to have challenged India’s Urvashi Singh for the WBC International title but Singh unexpectedly flew home which left the promoter in a hole and with no reason available as to why Singh left the WBC stripped her of the title. With the short notice it proved very difficult to find a replacement so local fighter Wiedermann came in as a substitute. Wiedermann was 6lbs over the super bantam limit so could not have won the title but Maibaum agreed to go through with the title fight to save the event. Wiedermann put up a good effort but had to retire at the end of the fifth round so Maibaum wins the WBC International title The ring was set up in the middle of the Hockenheim racing circuit.

Magdeburg, Germany: Cruiser: Roman Fress (21-1) W PTS 10 Yasin Basar (8-1). Super Welter: Marlon Dzemski (10-0) W RTD 7 Marco Martini (18-5). Light Heavy: Michael Eifert (13-1) W TKO 2 Carlos Jimenez (12-5). Light Heavy: Artur Reis (13-1) W PTS 6 Yevgenii Makhteienko (11-19).

Fress vs. Basar

Fress scores unanimous decision over UK-based German Basar. The 6’3” Fress had advantages inn height and reach and Basar struggled to be able to get close enough to do any useful work. Basar had some success over the middle rounds but was taking a lot of punishment and was cut under his left eye and tiring as this was the first time he had been in a fight scheduled for more than six rounds. Fress remained in control and ran out a winner on scores of 99-91 twice and 98-92. Fress wins the vacant WBC International title. After losing a split decision against Armend Xhoxhaj he4 has rebuilt with six wins. Basar stood up well but lacked the experience to match Fress.

Dzemski vs. Martini

Dzemski wins the vacant German super welterweight title with a victory over Martini. The fight was close over the early rounds with Dzemski having youth and a bit of reach on his side. Martini stayed busy but as the fight progressed he found the pace too much of a stretch. Dzemski became more and more dominant and was slowly breaking Martini down. A strange ending as Martini attacked hard firing bursts of punches and forcing Dzemski back at the end of the seventh but did not come out for the eighth.. Winning a German title seems to be a rites of passage for the Dzinski family. Dad Dirk was middleweight champion; currently active Tom was light heavyweight champion and now Marlon has the super welterweight title. Martini had won 10 of his last 11 fights but against very modest opposition

Eifert vs. Jimenez

Eifert scores farcical win over Venezuelan Jimenez. It was obvious from the start this would not last long. Eifert quickly forced Jimenez to the ropes with stiff jabs and then pounded on him with left hooks and chopping rights. That was the pattern throughout the first round with the referee giving Jimenez a standing count and also watching on as Eifert landed a number of deliberate punches to the back of Jimenez head. In the second Eifert drove Jimenez to the floor and the fight was stopped. Eifert badly needed some ring time so this was a wasted opportunity. First fight for Eifert since beating Jean Pascal in February 2023. Venezuelan Jimenez, 39, has yet to go the distance in a fight whether winning or losing.

Reis vs. Makhteienko

Reis gets a points win over Czech Makhteienko but no scores available. Second win this year for Reis as he rebuilds after fourth round kayo loss to Osleys Iglesias in a challenge for the IBO super middleweight title in October. Just one win in his last eleven fights for Makhteienko.

Phoenix, AZ, USA: Super Light: Trini Ochoa (18-0) W PTS 10 Jose Angulo (16-9).

Local hope Ochoa scores a wide unanimous decision mover Angulo. In his first ten round fight Ochoa had to overcome cuts under both eyes to get the win. Scores 99-91 twice and 100-90. Ecuadorian Angulo had performed well in coming off the floor twice in losing a majority verdict against 27-1 Cletus Seldin in March.

Philadelphia, PA, USA: Heavy: Bryant Jennings (25-4) W PTS 8 Joel Caudle (9-9-2,1ND). Super Light: Isaiah Johnson (10-0) W PTS 8 Andrew Rodgers (9-13-3,1ND). Welter: Avious Griffin (15-0) W KO 2 William Jackson (13-5-2).

Jennings vs. Caudle

Former heavyweight title challenger Jenning, now 39, returns to the ring for the first time since losing on points against Joe Joyce in July 2019 and outpoints Caudle in a disgraceful travesty of a fight. Jennings won every round so 80-72 on all three cards. Jennings was just a couple of pounds over his weight for the Joyce fight. When Caudle had his last fight in August last year he was 244lbs. This time he was 57lbs heavier at 301lbs so 73lbs heavier than Jennings!!

Johnson vs. Rodgers

Southpaw Johnson moves up to eight rounds for the first time with a unanimous 80-72 across the board victory. Rodgers was coming off a useful win over 19-1-2 Julian Rodarte in July.

Griffin vs. Jackson

Griffin continues his run of inside the distance victories as he kayos Jacson in the second round. A right had Jackson in trouble and holding on desperately in the second Griffin shook him loose and then sent him stumbling back and down to be counted out. Now 14 wins by KO/TKO for Griffin including 8 in a row. Only the second fight in three years for Jackson.

La Guaira, Venezuela: Light Heavy: Albert Ramirez (19-0) W TKO 7 Adam Deines (23-3-1).

Venezuelan Ramirez stops German Deines in seven rounds. In this clash of southpaws. Both connected with some heavy punches in the first two rounds and in the third some sweeping hooks had Deines holding desperately. Deines then decided to box and not stand and trade punches. Over the fourth, fifth and sixth he circled Ramirez firing right jabs and occasional straight lefts with Ramirez unable to pin Deines down but the German weas given a stern warning for holding. For some reason Deines stopped moving and stopped jabbing and after Ramirez connected with a left and a right to the head Deines dropped to one knee. He was up at eighth but a left to the side of the head saw him again take a knee and his second climbed on the ring apron to get then fight stopped. Ramirez was defending the WBA International title. He is No 2 with the WBA and the No 1 slot is vacant but as Deines was unrated He may not move into the No 1 slot. He looked really dangerous here. He has 16 wins by KO/TKO including a first round kayo of 17-0 Argentinian Braian Suarez and has fought in Venezuela, Mexico France, Argentina and Russia. Deines was stopped in ten rounds by Artur Beterbiev in a challenge for the IBF and WBC titles in 2012 but had run off four wins against very modest opposition.

Fight of the week: (Significance): Tomoki Kameda’s win over Lerato Dlamini assures Kameda of a shot at IBF featherweight champion Angelo Leo

Fight of the week: (Entertainment): The clash of styles in Alan Picasso vs. Azat Hovhannisyan provided plenty of action.

Fighter of the week: Tomoki Kameda for his victory in the IBF eliminator

Punch of the week: The left hook from Kai Watanabe that put Toshihiro Suzuki down was fierce.

Upset of the week: Filipino KJ Carbajal was favoured against Kenbun Torres but lost the decision

Prospect watch: Lightweight Curmel Moton 5-0 can’t miss .

Observations

Rosette: WBA for their KO Drugs shows in Argentina with fights afternoon and evening on two successive days to help focus on and fight the world wide problem

Red Card: What does “fit to box” mean? American heavyweight Joel Caudle is 5’10” tall. He fought at 244lbs in August last year. For his fight against Bryant Jennings, he was 57lbs heavier at 301lbs. How could the local commission or the promoter think that he was suitable as a main event opponent on a show. I am not joking when I say that if Caudle had been knocked down getting him back to his feet would have been a major operation-but he is fit to box! Is the local Commission fit to be a Commission?

-Life just gets more and more confusing. There is a WIBF which is nothing to do with the IBF and two WBF’s a WBFoundation and a WBFederation and can someone explain the Eurasian Parliament title?

– Who would want to be a promoter. The man putting on the show in Hochenheimring had a great day planned with car racing in the afternoon and a WBC International title fight in the evening. Since one was timed to follow the other the ring would be rolled into the centre of the race track and there would something like 20,000 to watch the fight. The champion arrived from India 20 days before the fight but then packed her bags and left just a couple of days before the fight- although I don’t know why. You have an anticipated audience of 20,000 to see a fight-and no fight. After frantic calls eventually a fight was put together and went ahead but probably with a few grey hairs sprouted by all of those concerned, but it was not all doom. Wiedermann’s cornerman proposed to her in the ring at the end of the fight and she accepted with 20,000 applauding

-The IBF have been very quick lately to strip titles so how come Michael Eifert has been inactive for 17 months and still be No 1 in their ratings?