Fights for World Title September 19 at Legends Casino

In a battle of undefeateds, Mandeep “MJ” Jangra, in only his eleventh professional fight, and eighth with Roy Jones Jr. as his trainer, will battle Nilo Guerrero for the vacant National Boxing Association (NBA) Junior Lightweight Championship. The bout will be the main event on the Roy Jones Jr. Boxing promoted card on Thursday, September 19 at Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish, Washington.

Tickets for the September 19 boxing card, priced at $60, $50 and $40, are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Legends Casino Gift Shop or on-line at Ticketmaster. Doors open at 6 pm and first bell will be at 7 pm PT.

Additions to the fight card, which will be streamed live world-wide on globalsportsstreaming.com for $9.99, will be announced soon.

Mandeep Jangra (10-0, 7 KOs) born and raised in India, trains at the Roy Jones Jr. training camp, on Roy’s farm, in Pensacola, Florida. Jangra won the NBA Continental Junior Featherweight Title on January 25 at Legends. He has since won his last three bouts, all by knockout. Jangra had a stellar amateur career which included Silver Medals at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

“This is a great opportunity for me, and I am blessed to be here. I have always dreamed about becoming a world champion,” said Jangra. “All thanks to God that I am feeling so proud that I am representing my country India for world title. I want to be an inspiration for the next generation of Indian boxers. They can learn from my hard work and dedication. India is an upcoming powerhouse for professional boxing.”

Regarding having Jones as his trainer, “Roy is a great mentor. I am so blessed that he gave me chance to work with him. Learning from the champ is the best way to succeed. One of the best things I have learned from Roy is fishing in boxing 😂, meaning how to make way for the counter punch, and I love that!”

Nilo Guerrero (9-0, 7 KOs), was born and raised in Managua, Nicaragua and now resides in Coachella, California. Nilo made his pro debut in 2021, fought his first six fights in Nicaragua and his last three in the USA.

“I’m happy to have this opportunity and I’m motivated for this fight,” Guerrero said. “It’s always been my dream to fight for a world title. My opponent is an excellent fighter and I know this will be a war. We are both fighting to stay undefeated. but I will do my job and get that victory no matter what. I know it will be the best fight of the night. In my mind, the objective is to come out on top, either by decision, TKO or KO.”

ROY JONES JR. was world champion at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight (undisputed) and in 2003 became the first former middleweight world champion to become world heavyweight champion in over 106 years when he beat John Ruiz to win the title. Throughout that stretch he was recognized as the No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world. He now trains over a dozen boxers.