Johnny Fisher looks to extend his explosive knockout streak live on DAZN

Romford Heavyweight sensation Johnny Fisher will look to extend his explosive knockout streak when he takes on experienced Ukrainian Andriy Rudenko at the Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday September 28, live worldwide on DAZN.

The hugely popular 25-year-old (12-0, 11 KOs) aims to build on his sensational one-round destruction of Croatia’s Alen Babic last time out in East London as he locks horns with Rudenko (36-7, 22 KOs) in a scheduled ten-round contest.

There’s World Title action on the card as Rhiannon Dixon makes the first defence of her WBO Lightweight World Title against domestic rival Terri Harper in what promises to be an electric all-British match-up.

Warrington’s Dixon (10-0, 1 KO) picked up the vacant WBO crown by outpointing Karen Elizabeth Carabajal over ten rounds on the undercard of Zelfa Barrett’s win over Jordan Gill at the AO Arena in Manchester last April – adding a World Title to her Commonwealth and European Titles at 135lbs.

Denaby Main’s Harper (14-2-2, 6 KOs), a former World Champion at Super-Featherweight and Super-Welterweight, will be looking to bounce back from her stoppage loss to WBO Welterweight World Champion Sandy Ryan last time out at Sheffield Arena in March.

Elsewhere on the card, Liverpool Super-Bantamweight talent Peter McGrail (9-0, 5 KOs) meets former British and Commonwealth 122 lbs champion Brad Foster (15-3-2, 5 KOs) over ten rounds for the WBA International Title, Blyth Lightweight prospect Cameron Vuong (5-0, 3 KOs) looks to extend his unbeaten streak against Beeston’s Joe Underwood Hughes (8-3-0, 1 KO) and Billericay Middleweight George Liddard (8-0, 4 KOs) fights at the Copper Box Arena for the first time in his career.

Guildford Super-Featherweight standout Giorgio Visioli (4-0, 3 KOs) aims to make it four wins from four in 2024, Birmingham Lightweight Ibraheem Sulaimaan (4-0, 3 KOs) gets his third fight of the year, Brentwood Middleweight Jimmy Sains (6-0, 6 KOs) looks to make it seven knockouts from seven fights, Swansea Featherweight Brandon Scott (7-0, 1 KO) returns and there’s action for Durham Super-Bantamweight Josh Babb (2-0).

“The Copper BOSH Arena is going to be jumping again on September 28,” said Fisher. “We can always rely on The Bull Army to takeover East London as I take the next step in my career. Andriy Rudenko will be my toughest test do date. Proven to be a warrior at the elite level, he will test my mettle. I’m ready.”

Tickets for Fisher vs. Rudenko priced £40, £60, £100 and £250 (ringside) are available to purchase NOW via Stage Front.