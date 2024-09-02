Boxlab Promotions’ undefeated rising star, Kevin Brown (5-0, 3 KOs), the current WBA Continental Champion, and Universal Promotions’ John Bauza (18-1, 8 KOs), are scheduled to battle for the WBA Super Lightweight Continental Americas title on MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects 8 card on Friday, September 6 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, FL. Brown vs. Bauza, a 10-round bout, is heating up as both fighter are entering the final stages of their training camps. The event will be accessible worldwide as part of the DAZN subscription package. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

“This fight between Kevin Brown and John Bauza is going to be must-watch TV,” said Amaury Piedra, managing director of Caribe Royale and President of Boxlab Promotions. “Kevin is already making waves, and the reports I’m getting from our trainers out in Las Vegas are incredibly promising. Under the guidance of Ismael Salas, Kevin is looking sharp and powerful in sparring, showing everyone why he’s a fighter to be feared. Fans are in for an electrifying showdown when these two warriors meet on September 6th.”

“The matchup between John Bauza and Kevin Brown has all the ingredients to be a Fight of the Year contender,” said Javier Bustillo, President of Universal Promotions. “Both fighters are coming in with knockout power and a burning desire to make a statement. This is going to be an all-out war, and I believe Bauza’s experience and relentless determination will give him the edge. Fans should be ready for an explosive fight where both men will be aiming to finish the fight early.”

The Most Valuable Prospects series is produced and marketed by MVP, with Boxlab Promotions serving as the official licensed promoter, and distributed globally by DAZN. The eighth event in this series underscores the commitment of MVP co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian to showcase the world’s top emerging boxing talent. All events in the Most Valuable Prospects series will take place on Friday nights throughout 2024. CELSIUS Live Fit Essential Energy, a leading lifestyle energy drink, is the exclusive energy drink sponsor of MVP and the Most Valuable Prospects series. Additionally, Fansly and Event Ticket Center have joined as sponsors, further supporting this exciting series.